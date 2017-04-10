LIVE STREAM: Neil Gorsuch Swearing-In Ceremony at the White House

The time has come for Judge Neil Gorsuch to be sworn in as a member of the United States Supreme Court.

Gorsuch will be welcomed by President Donald Trump and others at the White House starting at 11 a.m. EST on Monday to officially take the reigns on the court.

After a long confirmation process which saw Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell utilize the “nuclear option” to change the voting process, Gorsuch was voted in Friday to fill the vacant seat on the body left by Antonin Scalia when he died unexpectedly.

Gorsuch was confirmed by a 54-45 vote, earning the vote of every Republican in the Senate in addition to three Democrats: Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson didn’t vote because of medical issues which left him at home.

The three Democrats who voted to confirm Gorsuch were Senators Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, and Joe Donnelly of Indiana.

The 54 votes were enough to reach a simple majority and confirm Gorsuch because of the rules change by McConnell and the GOP members in the Senate. Previously, it required 60 votes to confirm a Supreme Court nominee.

In 2013, Democratic Sen. Harry Reid utilized the “nuclear option” as well to get a positive vote for nominees from President Barack Obama to the executive branch (but not the Supreme Court).

Gorsuch will be sworn in by Justice Anthony Kennedy as an associate justice on the Supreme Court. The oath is taken by all justices. Previously, he took his constitutional oath, which made him the 113th justice to sit on the Supreme Court.