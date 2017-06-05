Derick Almena: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Derick Almena, operator and lease-holder of the Ghost Ship warehouse, has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter, relating to last year’s warehouse fire that left 36 people dead, according to the Alameda District Attorney’s Office.

The warehouse, which was zoned and permitted only as a warehouse, became a live-and-work space for many artists. Electricity was provided throughout the building by a wire running through a hole in the wall from an auto body shop next door. People described extension cords running willy-nilly throughout the building and also described it as a deathtrap and a tinderbox, according to The Mercury News. A large party was held at the property the night of the fire.

Sam Harris, a warehouse tenant has also been taken into custody, and Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley is expected to announce official filling of criminal charges later today.

Update: DA O’Malley said at the press conference:

Alemena and Harris acted knowingly and with disregard for risk when they did the following: they allowed individuals to live in the building and conspired to deceive police, inspectors, and the landlord to conceal this fact. They allowed large groups to assemble for un-permitted and unsafe musical events in the space, and on December 2 in particular, they blocked one of the points of egress, leaving only one way to exit the second floor. They also conducted un-permitted construction…and allowed for the storage of floor-to-ceiling (piles) of flammable materials…Their actions amount to disregard for human life. Their reckless acts were the proximate cause of the deaths of 36 individuals.

Almena is being booked into a jail in Lake County, and Harris in Los Angeles Country, according to Deputy District Attorney Teresa Drenick. They face up to 39 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Fire Was One Of the Most Lethal Fires in U.S. History

With a death toll of 36, the Ghost Ship warehouse fire is the deadliest fire in Oakland history, and seventh deadliest in U.S history.

According to East Bay Times, the Ghost Ship space was a wonder of wood, an elaborate, eclectic exhibit of carvings, mannequins, paintings, Balinese artwork, second-hand furniture and Indian tapestries. Musicians, tattooists, clothing designers and sculptors lived in alcoves carved out of the 10,000-square-foot space.

The “Ghost Ship” was also filled with combustible wooden objects and didn’t have a sprinkler system. Many people were trapped on the second floor during the illegal party, when the staircase made of wooden pallets quickly went up in flames, according to NBC.

Watch one former tenant describe what it was like at the warehouse below:

2. Almena Is Currently on Probation

Almena, 46, was convicted of receiving stolen property in January, 2015, according to NBC Bay Area. He spent two days in jail then, plead no contest to a misdemeanor. He is currently on probation till 2019 for that incident.

.

Almena received a stolen Airstream trailer from his landlord back in January of 2015.

Almena has lived in California since at least 1990, mostly in Los Angeles, where public records show he was evicted from a North Hollywood apartment in 1993, according to Crime Watch Daily.

According to East Bay Times, Almena leased the warehouse from Chor N. Ng and lived on the second floor with his wife and three daughters. The night of the party, they both went to a hotel so the girls could get some sleep.

3. Max Harris Is the Other Person Being Charged

Max Harris, also known as Max Ohr, was the doorman the night of the deadly fire and considered himself the “creative director” or “camp counselor” at the warehouse, according to The Mercury News.

“I greeted almost every single person who walked through that door, and I’m usually the one who says goodbye to them at the end of the night as well,” he told the East Bay Times.

According to CBS, on the night of the fire, Harris rented the upstairs space to a promoter to host an electronic dance music event. According to a witness and Harris himself, he was responsible for allowing the event to take place at the warehouse.

Drenick did not provide information about Harris, but a probable cause document said he lived at the warehouse and was a creative director, collecting rent and acting as an intermediary between Almena and warehouse owners.

4. Almena Was Caught Lying on a Police Body Cam in 2014

The body cam footage, which was taken by police who were investigating a nearby fire, shows Almena talking to officers about the purpose of his new “collective” and bragging about all the “antiques” he has inside, according to The Mercury News.

The footage, taken two years before the fire, shows Almena lying about living inside the artist collective and tells officers that he is hosting a “benefit” there the next day.

Video of the incident can be viewed below:

5. Almena’s Facebook Post After the Fire Received Criticism

Almena posted to Facebook, a message many thought was insensitive, after hearing about the fire at his warehouse, according to NBC Bay Area. The post read as follows:

Confirmed. Everything I worked so hard for is gone. Blessed that my children and Micah were at a hotel safe and sound…it’s as if I have awoken from a dream filled with opulence and hope…to be standing now in poverty of self worth.

According to NBC Bay Area, the post prompted more than 2,000 comments, many of whom questioned his concern for material possessions, when 36 people lost their lives in the fire.

Almena’s partner, Michah Allison also received criticism for reaching out on social media for money, after the fire.