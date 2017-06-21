WATCH: Man ‘Attacking’ Muslims With Shoehorn Tasered on Sidewalk in London

Regents park mosque now I just don't understand this world pic.twitter.com/lMmQKKlZIL — maria idrissi (@zee_hadid) June 21, 2017

A man was involved with a fight with Muslims outside Regent’s Park Mosque but was stopped by police. Video of him getting tasered by a cop has emerged. According to witnesses, the Muslims had been taking part in Ramadan services. Some witnesses claim that the Muslims were taking part in Tarawih, extra prayers performed by Sunni Muslims at night during the the month of Ramadan.

The incident is not believed to be terror related. The Daily Express states that the previously reported weapon of a baseball bat was actually a shoehorn, possibly taken from inside the mosque.

No one was injured.

According to Miqdaad Versi, assistant secretary to the Muslim Council, the instigator may be a Muslim with a history of mental illness.

The incident is the second involving Muslims leaving a mosque this week. On Sunday, Darren Osborne of Wales was arrested near Finsbury Park, North London after he drove a rented van into Muslims. One person was left dead in that attack and eight more were injured. According to The Guardian, “A man died on the scene but was already receiving first aid from members of the public when the attack took place, police said. It is not yet known whether his death was a result of the attack.”

Witness accounts say Osborne shouted that he wanted to “kill all Muslims” as he was being detained. He has since been charged by police with attempted murder.

Like Finsbury Park Mosque, Regent’s Park Mosque has a checkered past. WikiLeaks revealed that 35 Guantanamo Bay captives had passed through both Regent’s Park Mosque and Finsbury Park Mosque, writes the BBC.

Al Qaeda operatives attended Finsbury Park Mosque in the early 2000s, reports The Independent.

Abu Hamza al-Masri was its former imam and was a preacher of militant Islamism. He was arrested in 2006 and currently is serving a life sentence at an American federal supermax prison in Colorado.

The BBC writes about the mosque, “Finsbury Park Mosque has long been synonymous with the worst fears about Islamist extremism in Britain. The mosque’s new leadership have been struggling to reclaim it for the local community.”

The attack on the Regent’s Park Mosque comes the same day as a suspected Islamic State sympathizing suicide bomber attempted to carry out a suicide bombing in the Brussels Central Train Station. He was killed by police. Yesterday, a suspected ISIS supporter attempted to carry out a car ramming on police in Champs-Elysses, Paris.