Sadie Riggs: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A Pennsylvania family has written an emotional, heart-wrenching obituary for Sadie Riggs, a 15-year-old girl who hung herself after being tormented by bullies.
Sadie was from Bedford, Pennsylvania, and her family decided to make a statement against bullies in the heartbreaking obit.
Her death is highlighting the growing concerns of bullying among young people in a social media driven society, and family members hope Sadie’s suicide will start a movement against bullying. Wrote one woman on Facebook after reading the widely shared obit: “Didn’t know Sadie, but after reading her obituary I have tears in my eyes. Her life mattered. We must cause change! We must treat others with kindness. We must teach our children that our words matter. This philosophy is so simple, yet as a society we are obviously failing.”
Here’s what you need to know:
1. Sadie’s Family Described Her as Troubled & Directly Addressed the Bullies Who Made Her Feel ‘Worthless’
Sadie’s family wrote the obit to “in an effort to debunk the rumors about Sadie’s death we would like to share this information,” the obituary on the Louis Geisel Funeral Home website says. The website had crashed because of the volume of traffic.
“Yes, Sadie took her own life, she hung herself. It is hard to fathom that someone so young could be so troubled. Sadie was seeking help, she was in counselling and taking medication, but it was all too much for such a young soul to live with,” the obit says.
The obit also said that “Sadie had a tough life and until a recent incident at school she handled everything life served her.” The obit challenged Sadie’s bullies directly. The obit starts, “Miss Sadie L. Riggs, 15, of Bedford, took her own life on Monday, June 19th, 2017.”
Here it is in full:
In an effort to debunk the rumors about Sadie’s death we would like to share this information. Yes, Sadie took her own life, she hung herself. It is hard to fathom that someone so young could be so troubled. Sadie was seeking help, she was in counselling and taking medication, but it was all too much for such a young soul to live with. If you take a minute and look at Sadie’s family dynamics you will see that a large percent of the people in her life were not not related to her by blood but she was sent to us by God who knew this child needed a family. Sadie had a tough life and until a recent incident at school she handled everything life served her. For a young lady so excited about going to the High School things sure went terribly wrong for her. For the bullies involved, please know you were effective in making her feel worthless. That is all between you and God now, but please know that it is not to late to change your ways. Sadie’s death has taken us to dark places, we will stick together and protect one another as we try to make sense of this tragic loss. To all the bullies out there, I just want you to know that as much as we despise your actions never, ever do we wish for you to feel the paralyzing pain that engulfs our bodies, a pain so severe that it makes the simple act of breathing difficult or the guilt that leaves us wondering what we could have done differently-or that struggle to remember the last words we spoke…Our hearts are beyond broken. Sadie, it was a privilege to have you in our lives and we will always love you. May you find peace in the arms of God and may we all be kind to one another.
In lieu of flowers, the obit says, “the family of Sadie ask that you be kind to one another.”
2. Sadie Was Living With Her Maternal Aunt, Who Wrote That She Was Crushed by the Girl’s Death
According to PennLive, Riggs was living with a maternal aunt at the time of her death.
Her funeral was scheduled for Saturday, June 24 in Bedford, Pennsylvania. She is survived by her father, Eric Riggs, her stepmother, Alicia Smith, of Bedford, her biological mother, Beverly (Dodson) Riggs of Hopewell, and by her maternal aunt, Sarah Smith, according to the obit.
Smith wrote on Facebook, “Ily baby girl see u again someday soon!!!”
She also wrote in one heartbreaking message, “Sadie Riggs i need u here with me!! Im setting in this house just thinking about all the things we did together! I cant get the image of u out of my head!!! I nees (sic) u here plz sadie come wake me up from this nasty nightmare im having!!! I love u so dang much the day u died i died with u!! Ill see u soon ilysm u will awlays be my *sj*”
In message after message, Sadie’s aunt wrote about how much the teen meant to her, filling her Facebook page with photos of Sadie. There is no question that Sadie was loved.
“I love u so much Sadie Riggs ill b with u soon!! Im so crushed and hurt!! All i can do is cry amd set under ur tree plz for me sadie keep am eye on me bc i need to know ur with me at all times!!! Ur my reason for living im sorry i left to go in town i should of stayed with u!! Im sorry i let u down. I wish i could go back amd (sic) redo this all!! I need and want u in my life!!!” she wrote.
3. Sadie Was a Cook at Pizza Hut Who Was Still in High School & Loved Music & Reading
According to her Facebook page, Sadie worked at Pizza Hut and attended Bedford Senior High School. Her obit says, “Sadie was a member of the Solid Rock Christian Fellowship Church in Bedford. She played softball and loved reading, drawing and music. Sadie was a sweet and loving girl and she will be greatly missed.”
Sadie’s page didn’t have many public posts. She posted photos of animals and of selfies, mostly.
The high school that Sadie attended has made counselors available and the superintendent vowed to become more successful in dealing with bullies. Sadie was in the 9th grade.
The superintendent, Dr. Allen Sell, told WJAC-TV, “One of our jobs as a school district is to try everything we can to prevent anyone from feeling that way. We would hope to be more successful.”
He told the television station that the school takes bullying reports seriously: “For example, every one of our teachers is trained in a program called youth-mental health. They’re trained to recognize the signs of suicide and depression and other things that cause issues and may or may not be the result of bullying.”
4. Local Businesses Have Urged People to ‘Be Kind For Sadie’s Sake’
Sadie’s tragic death has moved the community. Smith, her aunt, posted this photo of a local business on Facebook:
Smith wrote, “Omg tysm true value sadie ur gonna make a big change in so many ppls lives!!!”
5. Sadie’s Death Comes as Bullying Has Caused Other Tragedies
In New Jersey, friends of 12-year-old Mallory Grossman say she died by suicide after being bullied, although authorities have not confirmed that account, which was widely reported in New York and New Jersey media. Mallory’s mother shared a graphic against bullying on her Facebook page, and her friends wore blue to protest bullying after her sudden death at home.
In Canada, Jolynn Winter, Chantel Fox and Jenera Roundsky, all 12, died by suicide since January 2017 in what was a possible suicide pact in Wapekeka, an aboriginal community.
In 2016, Katelyn Nicole Davis, of Polk County, Ga., streamed her suicide on social media. She was also 12.
Gabriel Taye, an 8-year-old Ohio boy, also died by suicide after being bullied.
78 Comments
78 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
The media must stop !
Using their platform in bullying the president of United States.
They are sending a bad message to our youth, that bullying the president of United States is ok !!
Our children see this on a daily basis !
It is a constant bombardment of bullying by the media !
Children are shown by example that it’s ok for the media to bully the president of the United States !
And ;
In turn it’s okay for children to bully each other .
I don’t think it’s funny anymore the Democratic party is using media to bully the president…
If I’m correct there have been eight bullying deaths !
Since the flat-out lies ; and a bullying bombardment of our president !!!
totally inappropriate comment for this forum. Shame on you.
I’ve been to Bedford, PA. She’s better off dead
I’ve been to where Frawsted Balls lives. You’re MUCH better off dead. The stench where he lives is a killer!!!
You are a heartless son of a bitch!! I hope that you feel the loss of someone very close to you and it hurts so much you can’t breathe!!
So you’ve never been to Bedford huh? That’s just it. I always look at the bright side. Didn’t happen to my kid.
Lol
Lol
Lol
I’ve been to where Frawsted Balls lives. You’re MUCH better off dead. The stench where he lives is a killer!!! F U you piece a shiit.
Oh talk nasty to me baby
I like it
Love Fra wstee
What an absolutely inappropriate comment. You are insensitive.
Bend over. I’ll give you something “sensitive”!!
Lol
Yop
Yop
Yop
Yop
Yop
Shut up. She is right. The president is bullied daily and it must stop!
What?… are you saying that the LEGITIMATE MEDIA REPORTS by the Huffington Post and the The Guardian (AMONG MANY OTHERS!) alleging that Donald Trump R-A-P-E-D a girl of thirteen, is mere “BULLYING”?… and that this “BULLYING” is what led to this alleged suicide?
.
What I suggest as an alternative… ANAL OBSESSED!… is that MR. POTUS’ B-U-L-L-Y-I-N-G and R-A-P-E of a girl of thirteen is more of a contributing factor in encouraging further Bullying by young people! And!… that you’re constant RIDICULOUS dumb*ss comments that CONTINUALLY target their LEGITIMATE REPORTING of the TRUE BEHAVIORAL PATHY of MR. POTUS, is– IN FACT!– B-U-L-L-Y-I-N-G O-F T-H-E M-E-D-I-A, A-N-D A-N I-N-D-I-R-E-C-T A-T-T-A-C-K A-G-A-I-N-S-T T-H-O-S-E W-H-O R-E_R-E-P-O-R-T T-H-E M-E-D-I-A-‘-S C-O-V-E-R-A-G-E O-F M-R. P-O-T-U-S (E-.-G-.-, B-Y S-O-M-E-O-N-E L-I-K-E M-E!)! In other words… ANAL OBSESSED!… Y-O-U-‘-R-E A B-L-*-*-D-Y B-U-L-L-Y! And just like the Bully at the “Rally” hosted by MR. POTUS, WHO ASSAULTED A LEGIT PROTESTER!
.
Please!… no emails!… Jesus is Lord!
Where is the PROOF other than the media said so? When will you realize it is all lies.
OMG, shut up you idiot.
I totally agree with you.
Amen brother ,I agree 100%
I really wish President Trump would stop his tweets that demean and question the veracity of all who don’t bow at his feet. And one day he will praise; the next day he attempts to destroy that person. Bullying permeates our culture on all levels. When I was volunteering with sixth graders a few years ago and they wrote plays, every single play had a subject of bullying.
This is the most insane, idiotic, ignorant thing I have read…maybe ever. Bullying is a serious problem that many schools overlook or try to keep quiet. If someone is bullying a classmate they should be dealt with in the harshest (legal) way possible. But to say that the media’s treatment of Trump shows that bullying is acceptable is just asinine. Can you name one lie that has been told by the media about Trump? Can you name one piece of “Fake News” that has been published? I can list PLENTY of lies told by Trump, “Fake News” spread by Trump, and hundreds of examples of times Trump has bullied someone. Now, if you are an elderly person suffering from dementia or a person with a mental disability I can understand your logic and I sincerely apologize for my rant. If neither of these things apply to you however, all I can say to you Mr. or Mrs. “Up Yours” is that your head must be “up your” ass.
The President is the bully.
Oh please…
This is not an article about your paranoia or your problems with simple language. They are about a child dead because some of her peers thought it would be fun to harass her.
So take your “stuff” with you and find another place to play, ldiot
Are you out of your mind? 45 is the biggest bully of them all. How are children supposed to react when he trashes people on Twitter?
Get out.
I think that her feelings of neglect and worthlessness had more to do with her living situation and less to do with bullying.
Good bye little one .
Me, too. The “bullies” charge has no teeth – nothing specific, and apparently, only one incident.
“Sadie was seeking help, she was in counselling and taking medication, but it was all too much for such a young soul to live with,”
“…take a minute and look at Sadie’s family dynamics you will see that a large percent of the people in her life were not not related to her by blood” – “was living with a maternal aunt at the time of her death.”
Has no teeth? You think she wasn’t bulllied? ARe you one of the bullies? or just a parent of one. Meanwhile… don’t quit your day job, a psychologist, you’re NOT.
There is no like button, so I’ll tell u…..like….u are so right.
I agree! 10 years ago I was in at a parent principal open forum meeting at my son’s middle school where the presenter was a mom whose son was bullied to the point of being suicidal. She was the force behind my state’s anti-bullying law. Most parents had tears in their eyes after she shared her story. The man next to me, my son’s former soccer coach & big time college football player himself, shared that “we should just let kids be kids” – we were stunned – he just didn’t get it. I fear there are still many that don’t understand and may of been the bullies themselves.
What’s wrong with people?? Even now,after this beautiful young girl.took her life,and her aunt,who knew her better than anyone of you,and you have the nerve to try to lay the blame on the victim and her family ,who are devastated.
The least you can do,is acknowledge that thischild WAS bullied,and try to stop the disease of bullying .
My prayers are not only with the family,but also for the people who did this terrible deed,and those of you trying to find a place to lay the blame.
So?? I am sure her family were aware of her being bullied. Don’t try to white wash the creeps that caused this please!
You obviously haven’t lost a child. My son was with his dad and I and he still took his life due to bullying!!! And we have the messages of his “FRIEND” telling him to do it!! You don’t have to be the parents to still be a family to a child
Virginia, maternal aunt means that the aunt was her mother’s blood sister. Maybe you were one of the bullies or known to be a bully.
I think you are absolutely WRONG
Doubtful. Please do not lessen the effects made by thoughtless and stupid kids who make a living out of tormenting others for laughs. Did you READ the article?