Ashley Murrell Makes an Emotional Plea: Always Kiss Your Loved Ones Goodnight

A 36-year-old widow is telling people to never take time with your loved ones for granted after she awoke in May to find her husband dead on a sofa inside the house they lived in with their three children.

According to The Daily Mirror, Ashley Murell of Wellington, Somerset, and her husband, Mikey, got into an argument about him working too much when she told him to sleep on the couch that evening. When she woke up in the morning morning, Mikey was found dead on the couch. His cause of death has since been found “inconclusive,” the news outlet reported, though Ashley said it was because he choked in his sleep.

Here’s what you need to know:

An Argument Started After Ashley Said Mikey Was Working Too Many Hours

In the Mirror report, Ashley, who works as a beauty therapist, said that she told Mikey that he was working too much after he came home from a 16-hour shift at work exhausted. Mikey worked as a carpet cleaner and was reportedly putting in the extra hours so he could save up funds to take Ashley on a vacation to Prague for their July 3 anniversary.

The argument continued, and Ashley requested that Mikey sleep on the sofa in the living room for the evening.

“He would work 16-hour shifts, seven days a week just so he could save up enough to take us all to Disney every year,” Ashley told The Mirror. “He was so worn out but he would do anything just to see us smile. But the hours he was working were just getting too much. He was so exhausted all the time and he was running himself into the ground and his health was going downhill fast.

“When he came home that night he was a mess, I have never seen him so exhausted. I couldn’t stand seeing him like that and I got angry. I was sick of it. I had a go at him and told him to sleep on the sofa which was stupid because I really just wanted him around more.”

That was the last time Ashley would see her husband alive, as she awoke a few hours later and realized she lost the love of her life and the father of her children. The couple lived in Wellington, about 170 miles southwest of London.

Upon learning that her husband had been saving for an anniversary vacation, she felt incredible remorse.

“When I found out he’d been saving to take us on an anniversary holiday it was awful — heartbreaking doesn’t begin to cover it,” she said to the news publication.

Ashley Found Her Husband Dead on the Sofa the Next Morning & Ran Into the Street Screaming

When Ashley awoke and went to the living room, she found Mikey laying unresponsive on the sofa and immediately went into shock, she told The Mirror, adding that he was laying exactly the way she had left him the night before

“When I came out of the bedroom and saw him the next morning I knew something was wrong straight away,” she said in the interview. “He was lying exactly where I left him and his face was all discolored — he looked grey.”

Knowing something wasn’t right, she said that she walked up to Mikey and touched him, noting that he had a cool temperature before running to a bedroom to tell their 14-year-old daughter that he was dead.

“I walked over and touched him but he was cold and I jumped back and ran out the room. I started screaming ‘your dad’s dead’ to my 14-year-old and ran into the street screaming ‘Mikey’s dead,” she said during the interview. “I blacked out and had to be carried back into the house by neighbors. It felt so surreal, I couldn’t process it. I didn’t feel like he was dead, I felt like he had left me.

“When the ambulance came and they confirmed he was dead I collapsed onto the floor and I was sick, nothing made sense.”

Ashley claimed that an investigation into her husband’s death revealed that he had choked in his sleep. But the cause behind his death remains “inconclusive.”

The Couple Met in 2007 & Had Twins Together

Ashley told The Mirror that she first met Mikey through mutual friends in 2007. After hanging out with each other more often, the pair realized they had greater feelings for each other about a year later and moved in together just one week after that.

“Mikey and I had a lot of mutual friends so we met through them and we were inseparable right away,” Ashley noted in the interview with the news outlet. “He had this dark sense of humor that nobody really understood apart from me. But a year into us being friends we were out and he came up to me and started kissing me at the bar and it all just clicked. It all happened really quickly after that.

“I had never felt the way I did about Mikey with anyone else. I will always love him.”

They ended up getting married and Mikey adopted Ashley’s daughter Morgan. The family continued to grow when Ashley became pregnant and the couple welcomed twins named Lisa and Mikey in 2013.

Ashley said that Mikey had always been dedicated to his work and continuously put in long hours. However, the strain of his job took a toll in 2014 when she told the Mirror that he suffered from spinal arthritis while lifting weights. Even with the diagnosis, he kept working the long hours to support the family.

Ashley Is Urging People to ‘Kiss Their Loved Ones at Night’

In telling her emotional story to The Mirror, Ashley has been urging people to kiss their loved ones before they go to sleep because you never know what might happen to them. She said that she immensely regrets being angry at him that fateful evening because there was no reason to be.

“I felt so guilty,” she said to the publication. “I was so angry with myself for making him sleep on the sofa. I still find it so hard to think that my last words to him were out of anger.”

Now, she’s trying to get past that traumatic moment of her and her children’s lives and move forward. But she’s doing so with a heavy heart.

“Losing Mikey has changed my entire perspective on life,” she noted later in the interview. “Life is too short to go to bed angry and not to spend every moment you can with your family.”

Ashley said that the couples’ son asks constantly if the family can “visit daddy in heaven.” His father was buried June 8 and floral tributes with the words “daddy,” “son,” and bro were placed along with flowers at his grave site.

Ashley ended the interview with The Mirror with an emotional plea to all parents and spouses.