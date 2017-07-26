Chelsea Manning Says Donald Trump’s Transgender Military Ban ‘Sounds Like Cowardice’

Chelsea Manning called President Donald Trump‘s decision to reverse his predecessor’s lift on a ban of openly transgender individuals from serving in the military “cowardice.” Manning, who served in the military herself, transitioned from male to female while in prison for leaking documents to Wikileaks.

“so, biggest baddest most $$ military on earth cries about a few trans people 😩 but funds the F-35? 😑 sounds like cowardice 😎💕🌈 #WeGotThis,” Manning tweeted.

Manning’s statement came a short time after Trump announced his decision to reverse President Barack Obama’s lifting of a ban on openly transgender individuals from serving in the military.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” Trump wrote. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”

The “F-35” Manning is referring to is a new Lockheed Martin jet. Last month, the company said it was close to a massive deal to provide 440 F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter jets to the U.S. and 10 other countries, CNN reports. The deal is worth between $35 billion and $40 billion. Trump claimed in April that he was in talks with Lockheed to save the U.S. money on the aircraft.

In February, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson credited Trump with accelerating negotiations, which ended with the U.S. buying 90 F-35s for $8.5 billion.

Since the 29-year-old Manning was released in Mat after Obama commuted her 35-year sentence, she has become an outspoken critic of the government on Twitter. After her first reaction to Trump’s decision, she continued interacting with her critics.

remember, its love and inspiration that gives us our courage 🌈💕😎 https://t.co/4YW3QV9d8p — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 26, 2017

militaries, esp. U.S., have always been a social experiment just as much as a fighting force 😑 its how it got so bloated 🤠 #WeGotThis 😎🌈💕 https://t.co/HtNa54AeSP — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 26, 2017

so not only do you want to ban trans people, now you want to throw us in prison ?? sounds familiar 🤔 https://t.co/11s6C7VUS8 — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 26, 2017

and what did they have to say about the F-35 ? 🤔 #WeGotThis 😎🌈💕 https://t.co/ZEbjAcvIF0 — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 26, 2017

Of course, Manning was not the only critic of Trump’s decision. The Log Cabin Republicans, a group that represents LGBT Republicans, issued a statement opposing the ban.

“This smacks of politics, pure and simple. The United States military already includes transgender individuals who protect our freedom day in and day out,” Log Cabin Republicans President Gregory T. Angelo said in a statement. “Excommunicating transgender soldiers only weakens our readiness; it doesn’t strengthen it. The president’s statement this morning does a disservice to transgender military personnel and reintroduces the same hurtful stereotypes conjured when openly gay men and women were barred from service during the military’s ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ era. As an organization that led the charge against that hateful policy, Log Cabin Republicans remains equally committed to standing up for transgender military personnel who put their lives on the line to keep us free.”

Screenwriter Dustin Lance Black added:

I grew up in a military w/ LGBT people serving in the shadows. We can't let DT turn back the clock on our brave, trans soldiers. #RISEUP — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) July 26, 2017

Representative Ted Lieu tweeted:

ZERO evidence a sniper who is LGBT is less qualified than someone who is LGB or straight. Making America Discriminate Again makes us weak. https://t.co/Hh0RicL3vb — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 26, 2017

Senator Ed Markey:

Transgender servicemembers aren't a distraction, they are dedicated patriots. We welcome their service & honor their love of country. #LGBT — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) July 26, 2017

Actress Laverne Cox wrote in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter:

“I have met many transgender Americans over the years who have served or are currently serving our country in the military. I have heard from them humiliating stories of being misgendered and experiencing various kinds of mistreatment when they are willing to put their lives on the line in ways many of us would never do including our current President. This latest reversal of another Obama administration policy continues to send the message to trans Americans that our lives, our safety and service are less valuable and unwanted in this country, the country I love and hold so dear. Let’s all come together and send the message to trans Americans that despite what this president and administration proclaims that trans lives, safety and service are valuable, that they matter.”

“President Trump today issued a direct attack on transgender Americans, and his administration will stop at nothing to implement its anti-LGBTQ ideology within our government – even if it means denying some of our bravest Americans the right to serve and protect our nation,” GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “Today further exposed President Trump’s overall goal to erase LGBTQ Americans from this nation. Trump has never been a friend to LGBTQ Americans, and this action couldn’t make that any more clear.”