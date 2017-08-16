Mary Grace Hicks, Hope’s Sister: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hope Hicks the now leaving communications director for the White House, has an older sister named Mary Grace Hicks. Like Hope, she has done some modeling in the past.

Hicks, the longtime aide of President Donald Trump, filled the void left by Anthony Scaramucci, who held the job for just 10 days before he was fired by new Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Hicks was a spokeswoman for Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign and also for the Trump Organization. She grew up in Greenwich, Connecticut and is close with Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner.

The parents of both Hicks sisters were involved in local politics.

When they were teenagers, both Hope and Mary Grace did some modeling before starting on their respective career paths. Mary Grace still resides in Greenwich, where she works as an emergency medical technician.

Here’s what you need to know about Mary Grace:

1. Mary Grace Attended High School in Greenwich & Then Studied Nursing

Mary Grace and Hope each attended Greenwich High School, where they both excelled at athletics.

According to Fairfield County Look, Mary Grace graduated from the high school in 2004 and went on to attend Southern Methodist University. She ended up graduating from Hobart and William Smith College in 2008. She told the publication that she was attending St. Vincent’s College to get her RN at the time of interview.

Mary Grace enjoys being active and runs “every single day,” she said during the interview. While her days can be busy and hectic, she said she enjoys getting outside and letting loose as much as possible.

Aside from running, other hobbies of hers include skiing and cycling.

2. Mary Grace Was a Model With Her Sister & Appeared in Ralph Lauren Campaigns

According to a profile in Town and Country, Mary Grace and Hope were both teen models. When they were 11-years-old, the sisters were urged by a family friend to try out to model, and ended up being hired to pose for a Ralph Lauren campaign.

In addition doing that modeling, Hope was “tapped as the face of the Hourglass Adventures, a series of novels about a time-traveling 10­-year-­old,” the magazine noted.

At just 13-years-old, Hope told Greenwich Magazine that she and her sister weren’t sure “if modeling is what (they) want to do with (their lives),” a New York Times article noted.

3. Mary Grace Got Married in November in Greenwich

A 2016 New York Times article said that while Hope was training at a powerful public relations firm, she commuted from an apartment in Greenwich that she shared with her sister “above the dive bar where her father had his first beer at 18.”

It’s unclear how long the sisters held the apartment, however, the article noted that she would still spend nights there when not at her other apartment in Manhattan.

According to her wedding registry on The Knot, Mary Grace got married on November 19, 2016. Her husband’s name is Wyot Woods, and the couple apparently got married in Greenwich.

4. Mary Grace Works as an EMT in Greenwich

Mary Grace works as an EMT for Greenwich Emergency Medical Services. Three years ago, she and her colleagues did an “ALS Ice Bucket Challenge,” which can be viewed in the Facebook video above.

Mary Grace’s interest in nursing started when she was growing up, she said. She told the Fairfield County Look that she began volunteering for GMS a few years ago and was “thrilled” to start doing so. She worked over 36 hours a week as a volunteer and “fell in love” with the job, she said.

“There is something to be said for the adrenaline rush that you get when those lights and sirens go on,” she told the publication. “It’s a feeling like nothing else, but it’s more about the fact that in their most vulnerable moments these people entrust us with their lives and I take great pride in that.”

Most of all, Mary Grace said she enjoys being “constantly pushed out of (her) comfort zone and challenged” by the job.

After the years of volunteering, she switched to a part-time employee and also works part time in the Greenwich Hospital Emergency Room.

5. Mary Grace Said She Was ‘Well-Traveled’ as a Child

Mary Grace spoke glowingly of her parents, Caye and Paul, and the way she was raised in the Fairfield County profile. Hope and herself were well-traveled when they were younger, which has pushed them both to be avid travelers that explore new places and new cultures.

“I hope that eventually when I have kids I can give them the same experiences,” she said.

In addition to traveling, Mary Grace said one of the most important things to her is “spending time with the people (she) holds closest to (her) heart.” She credited her experience as an EMT for helping her realize how important and delicate life is.

“It makes you realize how quickly things can change and not to take that for granted,” she said in the profile. “Whether it’s a walk, coffee, dinner or just a phone call, I have learned to put that at the top of my list. To make sure they people know how important they are to me.”

Mary Grace said she continues to volunteer for different initiatives such as the Cos Cob Fire Police Patrol, a volunteer organization that’s under the Greenwich Fire Department.

“It’s an incredible group of people that who give so much of their time to the town; I am honored to be a part of it,” she said.