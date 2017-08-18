Moussa Oukabir Social Media Posts: Terrorist Suspect Wrote of Infidels

Moussa Oukabir, the 17-year-old Moroccan man accused in connection with the Barcelona, Spain terrorist attack, is accused of writing that he wanted to “kill the infidels” and “leave only Muslims.” He also shared posts about deaths in Aleppo.

Moussa, who also wrote that he could never live in the Vatican, is believed to be one of five terrorists killed by police in Cambrils.

BBC confirmed that Moussa Oukabir used the name Moussa De La Vega on a Facebook page that has now been deleted. You can see screenshots of the posts on it below. He also wrote on the site Kiwi using the name “MoussaStreetBoy.”

Moussa’s name emerged as a key suspect – and possibly the van’s driver – after hours of confusion about the terrorists’ identities, which was compounded by a second attack in Cambrils, Spain in which five terrorists were killed. Initially, police had identified Moussa’s brother, Driss Oukabir, as a terrorist involved in the Barcelona attack, but Driss then came forward to police and alleged that his identity was stolen. It’s not clear whether Driss had any involvement.

Kiwi is a question-and-answer site. According to BBC, the translations show that “someone asked what to do when learning someone has been lying to you for more than a year. Moussa replied: ‘Kill him at night with a pistol’ but then stated that he was only joking and added a crying-with-laughter emoji.”

He was then asked “what you would do on your first day as the supreme king or queen of the world” and allegedly responded, “Kill the infidels; leave only Muslims who follow the religion.”

Moussa Oukabir, who is of Moroccan heritage, also shared posts about Muslims and Aleppo on Facebook.

Seguridad y Defensa, a site that publishes security and defense news, has also alleged that Moussa Oukabir once posted on social media the message, “kill the infidels and just leave Muslims.” The Seguridad site saved a screenshot.

A review of the Facebook page Spanish and British media have attributed to Moussa also showed posts about Muslims and Aleppo, as well as posts about fast cars.

Here are some of the other posts on the page attributed to Moussa Oukabir:

And:

And:

And:

And:

The latest injury and death estimates from Spanish government officials are as follows: 14 dead; 15 critically injured; 23 “less seriously” injured; 42 minor injuries.

Authorities had initially released the name and photo of Moussa’s brother, Driss Oukabir, but it was then revealed in Spanish media that Driss came into a police station and claimed his identity was stolen. It’s still unclear whether he had any involvement.

A Facebook page that appeared to be Driss’ gave his name as Driss Oukabir Soprano and said he lives in Ripoli and is from Marseilles, France; the page shared anti-Semitic posts, including a video with blatant Nazi imagery, a post about Muslim reaction to Christianity, and Moroccan music videos. The page also says he is in a relationship. Spanish and French reporters identified the page as that of Driss Oukabir, the Barcelona suspect, although police have not confirmed this. The page was deleted shortly after it started filling with invective from angry people who found it. El Pais confirmed through police sources that the suspect had lived in Ripoli and reported he is under arrest.

The Facebook page of Moussa Oukabir was deleted shortly after his name became known in Spanish media.

Authorities now believe that Moussa may have been part of an ISIS terrorist cell of 12 people, El Pais reports. However, Fox News said that police in Spain are still investigating the degree of his alleged involvement.

News that police were saying Moussa was the driver came from Spanish language sites, like El Pais. The driver fled on foot after the horrific attack that left bloodied streets and fatally wounded victims from multiple countries. Bruno Gulotta, an Italian father of two, was the first victim named. An American, Jared Tucker, a pool company owner from California, was also among the dead. However, other reports said Moussa was killed by police in Cambrils with other terrorists after the Barcelona attack, so whether he was the driver is still not completely clear.

Other accused terrorists were named as Said Aallaa, Mohamed Hychami, and Younes Abouyaaqoub.

Reported CatalunyiaDiari: “Several sources report that the protagonist of this action was Moussa Oukabir, brother of Driss, 18. The young man lives in Barcelona and is thought to be one of the main authors of the facts. Likewise, the confusion -and the confirmation-that has led Mossos to stop Driss Oukabir can be due to the fact that he was a resident of the penitentiary center of Figueres, where he left in 2012.”

Moussa’s Facebook page said he worked for Coca-Cola and lived in Barcelona.