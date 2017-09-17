Hurricane Maria Spaghetti Models: Storm Track Update [Sept. 18]

As Florida and the Caribbean are still picking up the pieces from Hurricane Irma, now comes news that Hurricane Maria is brewing along the same possible path. However, some spaghetti models for Maria show this storm is projected to possibly shift north before hitting the U.S.

What exactly do the latest spaghetti models for Maria show? As of September 18, they showed the storm was in the Caribbean, and churning in the general direction of the U.S., but that it might turn north and miss Florida. (Update: You can see the September 19 spaghetti models for Maria here.)

#Maria spaghetti plot shows devastating blow to Virgin Islands, Leeward Islands & Puerto Rico. US impact not 100%. pic.twitter.com/B0H5UGAudD — Tyler Sebree (@TylerABC57) September 18, 2017

This projection became more pronounced on Monday as the storm strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds.

Spaghetti model plot for Hurricane Maria & the consensus for now is to take it east of the Bahamas through 5 days as a major hurricane! pic.twitter.com/paCUgc7YaK — Jeff Hill (@jeffhillfox5) September 18, 2017

However, there is enough uncertainty with the storm’s path that it’s still making people nervous. Be aware that the storm’s path could change, and all of the models are simply projections. As everyone knows, Irma projections originally showed that storm hitting the east coast or heading out to sea, but the storm then shifted and struck the Naples area. According to The National Weather Service, Maria is projected to approach “Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands Tuesday night and Wednesday.”

Ensemble spaghetti (EPS 12z) shows considerable spread or uncertainty especially past Day 5 (120-hours) for powerful Hurricane #Maria pic.twitter.com/1QHQjBqYsQ — Ryan Maue | weather.us (@RyanMaue) September 18, 2017

Models have projected for days that the storm might miss Florida, and those projections continued on September 18.

Some of the models showed the Carolinas in peril for landfall over the weekend, but the National Center for Atmospheric Research’s model for September 18 shows the storm heading to sea. Tropical Storm Maria became a hurricane on Sunday.

Tropical Storm #Maria predictive models have her becoming a major hurricane over Puerto Rico – US impact TBD pic.twitter.com/lliDruHeXX — Adam Cota (@_AdamCota) September 16, 2017

Cyclocane has some of the best updated spaghetti models on Hurricane Maria. See the Cyclocane Tropical Storm Maria spaghetti model page here and here. The weather tracking site also has a page of other models for following the storm’s path. Cyclocane has a page for Tropical Storm Lee too.

Spaghetti models currently are keeping Hurricane Maria away from Florida. I pray this track is true. pic.twitter.com/yQFSm81nRx — Joseph G. (@Wx4LewisvilleTX) September 18, 2017

The South Florida Waste Management District also has updated spaghetti plots. Here’s its plot for the evening of September 18:

Here’s the plot for September 17 so you can see the storm’s progression:

This is how it looked the night before:

Weather Underground also has updated soon-to-be Hurricane Maria maps.

#Euro ensemble members on #Maria through 10 days shows many solutions once it reaches the Bahamas. pic.twitter.com/mNjqK4NMAI — Alan Auglis (@alanauglis) September 16, 2017

Wunderground’s tracker for the storm shows it veering to the north and not hitting the American coast. According to CNN, “Maria is expected to gain strength through the weekend and become a hurricane by late Monday.”

Behind Maria, lurks Tropical Storm Lee, and Tropical Storm Jose is twisting in the general direction of the eastern seaboard.

The National Hurricane Center uses a forecast cone model instead of spaghetti models. You can see the NHC page for tracking Hurricane Maria here.

This is the cone for the evening of September 18:

It’s starting to show the northward turn that has been present for a day or so in the spaghetti models. The storm is also weaker than Irma, although its winds have increased to a maximum of 130 mph (Irma was registering 185 mph at this stage.)

This was the Irma forecast path early on for comparison purposes.

As for Maria, this was where the National Hurricane Center said her position was on the evening of September 18:

“MARIA BECOMES AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE…THE EYE AND THE INTENSE INNER CORE IS EXPECTED TO PASS NEAR DOMINICA DURING THE NEXT FEW HOURS…

