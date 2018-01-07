$570 Million Powerball Winning Ticket Sold in New Hampshire

Powerball

Powerball’s official website has reported a $570 million jackpot winner from New Hampshire. The drawing took place on Saturday, January 6, 2018, and at least one person walked away a big winner. This has actually disappointed quite a few people, who were hoping that the jackpot would continue to grow and maybe reach the $1.6 billion amount it last reached in January 2016. But alas, that hope wasn’t meant to be. Sadly, the big Mega Millions jackpot was also won earlier this week, so we’re all getting ready to start over from the beginning.

It could potentially be a long time before the winner of tonight’s game comes forward. New Hampshire rules allow people who win games like Powerball to take up to a one year from the draw date to claim their prize. The winner likely won’t stay anonymous once they do come forward. New Hampshire law requires the winner’s name, town, and amount won be available for public information. However, in 1999 a winner skirted this law by claiming their prize through a trust. The prize was claimed by a lawyer whose law firm was serving as the trustee, and even the state lottery officials didn’t know the person’s name. Claims for prizes worth $600 or more can be made at the New Hampshire Lottery Headquarters or by mail. The lawyer said in a statement in 1999: “The family are longtime residents of New Hampshire and highly value the friendly, informal atmosphere in which they live. For this reason, they have chosen to remain anonymous and are confident that all residents of New Hampshire who cherish their own privacy and lifestyles will understand and respect this wish to remain out of the public eye.”

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers were 12 – 29 – 30 – 33 – 61 and a Powerball of 26. The odds of winning were one in 292.2 million, and at least one person walked away winning those odds. Powerball’s largest jackpot winners include a $1.6 billion jackpot in January 2016, a $758.7 million jackpot in August 2017, $590.5 million in May 2013, $587.5 million in November 2012, and $564.1 million for February 11, 2015.

In order to win the $570 million jackpot tonight, the winner had to match all five white balls in any order, and match the red Powerball number too. If more than one person wins, they’ll be splitting those winnings. Don’t forget that you won’t walk away with the exact amount of the jackpot, even if you’re the only winner. Taxes will take away some of your winnings, just for starters.

What else could people win? If you only match one of the white balls, you won’t win any money. But if you only match one number and it happens to be the red Powerball, you’ll walk away with $4. Not a lot, but enough to buy yourself a couple more tickets. Here’s how the other matches work. If you match all five white balls, in any order, but not the Powerball, then you’ll get $1 million. If you match four out of five of the white balls and the Powerball, you’ll win $50,000. The amount you win drops dramatically after this. You have two ways to win $100: either match four out of five of the white balls OR match three white balls and the Powerball. Next is your shot at $7. You’ll win $7 if you either match three out of five of the white balls OR you match two white balls and the Powerball. Last is your shot at $4, which you could use to buy two more Powerball tickets if you wanted. You’ll get this if you match one white ball and the Powerball OR if you just match the Powerball.

The last time the Powerball got this big was in August. So we could be waiting another few months before we see numbers this big again, provided no one wins smaller jackpots in the meantime.