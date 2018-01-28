Nicole Eggert: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Former Baywatch actress Nicole Eggert has accused Scott Baio of molesting her when she was a child.

Eggert joined the cast of “Charles in Charge” when she was just 14. It was then, she alleges, that Baio molested her inside his garage. Baio was in his late 20s during the filming of the show. Eggert further asserts that it was not an isolated incident; she claims that Baio sexually assaulted her more than once.

Baio and his wife Renee Sloan have fired back at Eggert, calling her allegations 100% false and attempting to discredit her.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Nicole Eggert & Scott Baio Were Co-Stars on The Hit TV Series ‘Charles in Charge’

“Charles in Charge” was a hit show from 1984-1990, per its imdb page. Scott Baio starred as Charles, a college student supporting himself by working as a housekeeper for the Powell family. The show was a comedy and largely focused on the various struggles Charles endured trying to balance school, work, his social life and his relationship with the Powells.

Nicole joined the cast of “Charles in Charge” when she was 14 to play the role of Jamie Powell beginning in 1987. Baio was 27 at the time.

While Nicole had various roles on TV and in films before “Charles in Charge,” it is undoubtedly her role as Jamie Powell that launched her career. She went on to play Megan in the film Blown Away where she met her future partner, Corey Haim.

It was in 1994 that Nicole would land her biggest role of all, playing Summer Quinn on the hit series Baywatch. Eggert, gorgeous as ever, sizzled on screen in the iconic red bathing suit that she and her costars wore.

2. Nicole Says She Was 14 When The Abuse Occurred

Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep. https://t.co/YrQydBKd0a — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) January 27, 2018

Nicole called out Baio directly on Twitter, calling him a creep and asking him to tell the truth about what happened in his garage when she was 14. She also included the #MeToo hashtag, showing solidarity with the hundreds of other women and men who have come forward about sexual victimization.

“In subsequent replies to Twitter users commenting on her tweet, Eggert described herself as a molested child and said that she was 14, 15, 16 and 17 when the alleged incidents occurred. To another user, she described the alleged assaults: What is ur explanation for him fingering me at age 14? she wrote, AOL reports.

“It started when I was 14. Wasn’t a one time deal,” Eggert wrote. Eggert’s original comment was written in response to a tweet posted by Baio himself in support of President Trump.

3. Baio Says That Eggert Seduced Him & The Sex Was Consensual

Baio posted a livestream video on his Facebook page addressing and denying the allegations. He also uploaded multiple documents purporting to prove that Eggert was over 18 when what he refers to as the “consensual sex” occurred.

Baio claims that he would not have had the opportunity to sexually molest Eggert while she was a minor. He claims that minors are always supervised on set, and he would not have had the opportunity to be alone with her.

Baio, whose career was launched when he landed a role on the show “Happy Days” followed by “Joanie Loves Chachi” is said to have admitted that he had a sexual relationship with Eggert, but claims that she was of age and that it was consensual.

“I remember her calling me and asking me to come over and coming in my house one time, and seducing me,” he said in his Facebook video. “Any normal heterosexual, red-blooded American guy, the outcome would have been the same.”

4. Baio’s Wife, Renee Sloan, a Stuntwoman, Is Coaching Baio to Convince The World That Eggert is Lying

Renee Sloan reportedly coached Baio before filming the video that he livestreamed on his Facebook page. She also has gotten involved in the Twitter feud with Eggert directly; threatening Nicole with cease and desist letters and telling her to expect to hear from Scott’s legal team. Renee’s Twitter page can be found here and is full of vitriolic tweets directed toward Nicole.

“The problem with almost all he said-she said cases is they’re he said-she said. Now, go prove it or disprove it,” he said. The real problem with this is people with legitimate claims aren’t taken seriously — and that’s too bad,” stated Baio in his video, as reported by US Weekly.

Baio and his wife are also quick to remind the public that Eggert made two appearances on Baio’s reality TV show, inferring that this proves that Eggert and Baio were friends with a good working relationship.

Baio attorney letters by Laura Kelley on Scribd

5. Nicole First Came Forward With Her Allegations of Sexual Impropriety Against Baio in 2012

He said that when Eggert’s claims first came up in 2012 and 2013, she was promoting three reality shows and he “kept [his] mouth shut” because false allegations like that eventually go away. But he said that she “just won’t let them go away,” US Weekly reports.

During the video, Baio plays an audio recording of an interview Nicole gave to TheDirty.com. She discusses losing her virginity to Baio years after “Charles in Charge” finished filming. Baio and his wife Renee assert that this proves Scott’s innocence, and that Nicole was indeed an adult when the sexual contact occurred.

Baio is no stranger to controversy recently. He had defended several of President Trump’s controversial remarks toward women, which many have described as misogynistic. But perhaps the most notorious scandal that Scott Baio and his wife Renee became embroiled in was when they wrote disparaging remarks about the mother of one of the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre, as The Sun explains. Baio and Renee later apologized for their comments.