Bouquet Bar on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the Customized Gifting Company



Bouquet Bar entered the Shark Tank with their company that takes gift giving to the next level by enabling clients to create customized presents. Their boxes include flower arrangements as well as sweet treats and even items such as socks and jewelry- all tucked away in sophisticatedly designed packaging.

We interviewed ​David Yusuf, CEO and co-founder, who started the company in January of 2017 with Alex Amidi, with whom he already had a event design and production company Square Root Designs, and Sal Aziz.

Celebrating their one-year anniversary, they’ve already partnered with companies such as Google, Facebook, Cartier, First Republic Bank, Oracle and Four Seasons Hotel. Their gift selection is comprised of brands like Krave, Beef Jerky, Starbucks and Stance socks. They also have their own private label chocolates, gummis, nuts, bath bombs, sugar scrub, face lotion and bracelets. When asked what their bestselling item is, Yusuf replied, “Sea salt caramels, hands down.”

As far as advice to future Tank contestants, he offered these tips:

Don’t listen to what anybody tells you, people want to see the real you and definitely do your research and know your numbers.

