Courtney Faye Roland: Photos & Video of Found Rivals Reporter

Courtney Faye Roland, a sports reporter from Houston, Texas, was reported missing by concerned family and friends after last texting her roommate that she feared she was being followed by a suspicious blue truck that tailed her to her home.

However, Roland has now been found alive. “After seeing Ms. Roland’s case in the news this morning, a passerby called us about 8:15 a.m., stating Ms. Roland was under an overpass at the 610 West Loop at Richmond. Our officers arrived, confirmed it was her and arranged she be checked at an area hospital,” Houston police tweeted.

Earlier reports had claimed she was found at the at the Chik-fil-A restaurant on Post Oak and Richmond, south of the Galleria where her SUV was found overnight,” reported KHOU-TV. “Just after 6 a.m. a customer at the restaurant recognized Roland from the news reports and called 911. Police arrived, and Roland was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.”

Pic from last week of friend and colleague @CourtneyRivals. If you have seen her, please call Houston PD missing persons at 832-394-1840. pic.twitter.com/QyeYjapIK7 — Jason Suchomel (@OB_JasonS) January 8, 2018

On her website, Courtney defines herself as a “Sports Reporter-Sidelines-Host-Producer-Videographer-Editor-Radio-Writer-Blogger.” Other sports journalists are helping get the word out that Courtney has vanished. Roland, 29, is a reporter for Rivals’ Texas A&M website, AggieYell.com. You can watch Courtney’s highlight reel here:

A friend wrote on social media that loved ones of Roland filed a missing person’s report for her on January 7, 2018, and she was last seen in the area of Houston Heights. “She was last confirmed seen 1/6/18 leaving football camp in Houston,” a social media post reads. However, that’s not the last time loved ones had word of her, so it doesn’t appear that that is when she disappeared.

The social media post continues with an ominous detail, saying, “The last communication was via text at 12:30 a.m. 1/7/18. She was worried that she was being followed by a blue truck leaving Walgreens, location unknown. Last heard wearing Remington hat and camp and in a white Jeep Cherokee. PLEASE SHARE and reach out to any of us… Prayers out to her family during this difficult time.” Courtney’s last post on Twitter was a retweet on January 1. Friends shared her photos widely on social media in an attempt get public help in finding her.

Click2Houston reported several other very disturbing details about the case: “Roland’s roommate, Autumn Vara, told KPRC that Roland texted her about a suspicious man she saw in Walgreens who was following her. Vara said he followed Roland to her home in a blue truck as she was parked in the driveway. Vara said the blue truck looped back around and parked behind her and Roland got out of her car and the truck sped off. Vara said Roland and her was suppose to meet up, but Vara didn’t hear from her again.”

On Sunday, the television station added, “Roland’s mother received a text from her phone saying, ‘hello the owner of this phone Courtney. I am buying an iPad.'” According to Click2Houston, “Vara also said Roland’s vehicle was broken into six weeks ago and she’s been on high-alert since.”

Here is Courtney’s sideline reporter reel:

However, this detail makes the case even more mysterious: “A little more news on Courtney Roland. She was in the Houston Galleria area this afternoon. Camo fleece with an orange Remington hat. Please call HPD missing persons if anyone saw someone with that description @CourtneyRivals,” tweeted Brian Perroni of 247Sports.

Social media has since filled up with more prayers for Roland from fans and friends as the hours tick away, and people grow increasingly concerned. There is dispute online as to whether she was last seen in an Uber or another vehicle. However, it now appears that the last vehicle Roland was in was her own Jeep Cherokee.

If anyone has seen @CourtneyRivals today or last night, please call HPD missing person at 832-394-1840 pic.twitter.com/pAuURGxbuQ — Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) January 8, 2018

Roland hosts a podcast called the AggieYell. A Razorback recruiter wrote on Twitter, “Courtney Roland of Rivals last seen late evening Jan 6th in the Heights. She sent her roommate a text that she was being followed by suspicious man who then followed her in a blue truck. Driving 2015 Silver Jeep Cherokee License Plate HZC7778. Call HPD missing person 832-394-1840.”

“The AggieYell Podcast is a weekly show I host, produce and edit for all sports fans. Each week I contact special guests to have on and talk with me about current sports news and all things Texas A&M football and recruiting,” Courtney wrote on her website. Houston police officials confirmed that a missing person’s report was filed in Roland’s case, but they have said little else.

“I use a soundboard and skype to create a free and fun show for all sports fans. Episodes can be found on iTunes and PodBean,” Courtney Faye Roland also wrote on her website.

Courtney’s Twitter handle was @CourtneyRivals because Rivals is the website she worked for. “I’m a reporter for http://AggieYell.com-Rivals.com . I love God, family, friends, hunting, fishing and football. http://courtneyfayeroland.com Philippians 4:13,” her Twitter profile reads.

