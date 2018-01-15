WATCH: Live Video of House in Perris, California, Where ‘Tortured’ Children Were Found

A California couple, David Turpin and Louise Anna Turpin, are accused of child endangerment and torture after authorities allege that their 13 children, ranging from ages 2 to 29, were mistreated and even kept “shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark and foul-smelling surroundings.”

The house, in Perris, California, appears to sit amid a beautiful neighborhood with well-kept homes. One news station estimated the home’s value at $500,000.

One of the teenagers, a 17-year-old living in the home was able to escape and alert authorities. Because of the condition he was in, police initially thought she was only 10-years-old, according to a press release.

The press release states:

Early Sunday morning on January 14, 2018, a 17-year old juvenile escaped from her residence situated in the 100 Block of Muir Woods Road, Perris and managed to call 911 from a cellular device she found inside the house. The teenager claimed her 12 brothers and sisters were being held captive inside the residence by her parents and further claimed some of her siblings were bound with chains and padlocks. When Police Officers from the Perris Police Department and Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department met with the juvenile, she appeared to be only 10 years old and slightly emaciated. After a brief interview with the female, they contacted 57-year old David Allen Turpin and 49-year old Louise Anna Turpin at the residence where the teenager escaped. Further investigation revealed several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark and foul-smelling surroundings, but the parents were unable to immediately provide a logical reason why their children were restrained in that manner. Deputies located what they believed to be 12 children inside the house, but were shocked to discover that 7 of them were actually adults, ranging in age from 18 to 29. The victims appeared to be malnourished and very dirty. Perris Station Detectives were dispatched to the residence for further investigation. All 13 victims, ranging from the age of 2 to 29, were transported to the Perris Station and interviewed. Both parents were detained and transported to the station for further investigation. Child Protective Services (CPS) and Adult Protective Services (APS) arrived to assist in the investigation. The victims were provided with food and beverages after they claimed to be starving. The six children were eventually transported to the Riverside University Hospital System (RUHS) for medical examinations and admitted for treatment. The seven adult children were transported to Corona Regional Medical Center for an examination and admitted for medical treatment. Both parents were interviewed in this matter and subsequently transported to the Robert Presley Detention Center (RPDC). They were booked for violations of California Penal Code Section 206–Torture and Section 273a(A)–Child Endangerment. Bail was set at $9,000,000.00 each. Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Master Investigator Tom Salisbury at the Perris Station by calling (951) 210-1000, or by email at PerrisStation@RiversideSheriff.org

The news likely comes as a shock to those who know the couple, as their combined Facebook page depicts a happy and loving family, a far cry from what police have described. Unless friends or family had visited the home, it could have been nearly impossible to know of the horrors that were allegedly happening inside of it.

Records show that David, 57, and his wife Louise, 49, operated a day school at their home, according to The Press Enterprise. It is unknown if their own children were the only students.