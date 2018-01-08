Flor de Maria Pineda Named as Woman Who Killed Family in Galveston, Texas

Screengrab via NBC Houston

A Texas woman shot-and-killed her husband and their two young sons in a gruesome murder/suicide at a resort hotel. Police in Galveston were called to the San Luis Hotel at around 4:30 a.m. on January 8 after a guest reporting hearing “pops” coming another room, authorities told the media. Police got to the room, on the eighth floor, to find it had been dead bolted from the inside. When officers finally got inside, they made the horrific discovery. The body of Flor de Maria Pineda, 37, was found dead on the floor of the room. Also found dead were Pineda’s husband, 39, and their sons, 10 and 5. Pineda was first named as the killer by KHOU’s Adam Bennett.

In a statement, the Galveston Police Department said, “The motive is unknown at this time, but forensic data collected at the scene indicates that the female is believed to be the shooter at this time, and is believed to have killed her two children and her husband before apparently taking her own life with a 9mm handgun found adjacent to her body.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Family Checked Into the San Luis Hotel the Night Before the Shooting

The family checked into the San Luis Hotel at around 7 p.m. on January 7, reports KHOU. In a statement, Paul Schultz, the vice president of Landry’s Inc, said:

Our thoughts are with the victims and their family members during this difficult time. We are still gathering information about this isolated incident, however it appears to have been a murder suicide amongst a family in their room. We are fully cooperating with the Police Department during their investigation and will assist them in any way we can. Since this is under investigation by the Galveston Police Department, please contact 409-765-3702 for specific details surrounding the matter.

Police adamant from early in the investigation that there was no further threat at the hotel.

Pineda Was Still Alive When Officers Got Into the Hotel Room

Galveston Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at the San Luis Hotel. 3 dead, 1 critically injured. Update on @KHOU 12p #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/cBfDeXB4IQ — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) January 8, 2018

KHOU reports that Pineda and her 10-year-old son were still alive when police entered the room. Both were later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. A police source told the Houston Chronicle that officers got to the room and heard “faint moaning coming from inside.”

The Family Lived About 50 Miles Away From the Hotel

PD: Baytown mother killed her 5 yo son, 10 yo son and her husband before turning the gun on herself at the San Luis Resort in Galveston @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/EwymlchBJJ — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) January 8, 2018

The hotel in Galveston is located around 50 miles south east of downtown Houston. The family lived in Baytown, Texas, which is just outside of Houston. Pineda’s sons attended Victoria Walker Elementary School in the Goose Creek Independent school district. A school spokeswoman, Beth Dombrowa, said via the Houston Chronicle, “The tragic circumstances surrounding these students’ deaths are almost too much to bear. A student death can have a ripple effect on a school community and, because of this and out of concern for the students’ classmates and the campus faculty, we will have additional counseling services at the school. We are grieving for the loss of young life and its infinite possibilities and we pray for the family, friends and students most affected by this tragedy.”