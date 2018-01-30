Francisco Nunez Olivera: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Descansa en paz buen hombre. Hasta siempre Marchena pic.twitter.com/dhYPB8fOns — Guillermo Fdez Vara (@GFVara) January 30, 2018

Francisco Nunez Olivera, also known as the world’s oldest man, died at 113 on January 29, 2018. He passed away around 10:30 p.m. local time in his home in Bienvenida, Spain, according to The Independent.

1. Olivera’s Death Is “A Pity for the Entire Village and the Whole World”

Antonio Carmena, the mayor of Bienvenida, told local media that in recent years Olivera meant a lot to the whole village. He represented the village and helped make them known and loved.

Carmena said that Olivera’s death was a “pity for the entire village and the whole world.”

Local officials declared a day of mourning to honor Olivera’s death, according to The Sun.

Guillermo Fdez Vara, the president of the Extramadura region where Olivera lived, paid his respects on Twitter. Rest in peace, good man,” he said. “Until always Marchena.”

Olivera was known as Marchena after a child mistook him for the famous Spanish singer Pepe Marchena, according to The Independent.

Olivera is due to be buried in the village around 5:30 p.m. local time, according to The Sun.

He had four children, nine grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren according to the publication.

2. Here’s the Secret to His Long Life

Olivera was born on December 13, 1904, months after the birth of Salvador Dali, according to Mental Floss.

He lived his life as a farmer and many credit his long life to his diet of homegrown vegetables as well as his daily glasses or red wine. He also took daily walks around the village every day until he was 107.

Olivera had cataract surgery at age 98, allowing him to read again. That was one of only two times he visited a hospital in his life, according to Mental Floss.

3. He Celebrated His Birthday a Month Ago

On his birthday, Olivera had a traditional sponge cake and a glass of milk before reading letters sent to him from around the world.

The Sun reports that Olivera’s daughter, Maria Antonia, 82, was with him when he died last night. He also has two siblings aged 97 and 93. He also fought in the Rif War in the 1920s between Spain and the Berber tribes of the Rif mountains in Morocco, according to the publication.

Olivera became the world’s oldest man after the August 2017 death of Yisrael Kristal, a Holocaust survivor who lived to be 113 years old according to The Independent. Olivera told news outlet El Mundo in 2015 that he wanted to live a couple more years despite his friends passing away. “I know I’m old but I don’t feel old,” he said.

4. Here’s a List of the World’s Oldest People

Olivera was the last man to hold a place in the list of the top 10 oldest living people, according to Mental Floss. The list is now occupied entirely by women.

Here’s a list of the world’s oldest living people, courtesy of The Independent:

1) Nabi Tajima, born 4 August 1900, aged 117 years and 179 days, from Japan 2) Chiyo Miyako, born 2 May 1901, aged 116 years and 273 days, from Japan 3) Giuseppina Projetto, born 30 May 1902, aged 115 years and 245 days, from Italy 4) Kane Tanaka, born 2 January 1903, aged 115 years and 28 days, from Japan 5) Maria Giuseppa Robucci, born 20 March 1903, aged 114 years and 316 days, from Italy 6) Iso Nakamura, born 23 April 1903, aged 114 years and 282 days, from Japan 7) Delphine Gibson, born 17 August 1903, aged 114 years and 166 days, from the US 8) Lucile Randon, born 11 February 1904, aged 113 years and 353 days, from France 9) Tomoe Iwata, born 25 March 1904, aged 113 years and 311 days, from Japan 10) Shin Matsushita, born 30 March 1904, aged 113 years and 306 days, from Japan

5. Spain Has a High Life Expectancy

According to The Sun, Olivera was one of 30 people over the age of 90 among the 2,300 residents of Bienvenida.

In fact, Spain is tied with Australia as the fourth highest life expectancy in the world, according to a May 2016 study by the World Health Organization. The life expectancy there is 82.8 years old. Japan has the highest life expectancy in the world at 83.7 followed by Switzerland and Singapore. The United States ranks 31th place.