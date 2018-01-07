2018 Golden Globe Awards: The Complete List of Presenters

The Golden Globes are finally here to kick off awards season, but with the slew of sexual assault allegations against once-prominent figures in the entertainment industry, this year’s ceremonies are expected to feel different than they have in the past.
Tonight, Christopher Plummer has been nominated for a Golden Globe after replacing Kevin Spacey in the film All the Money in the World. Director Ridley Scott decided to replace the House of Cards actor following accusations of sexual misconduct, assault, and harassment.
Women attending the Globes have also vowed to wear black in solitary with victims of sexual assault. Gal Gadot, Saoirse Ronan, Mary J. Blige, and Allison Janney are among the prominent female figures who have said they will wear black in an attempt to bring awareness to the Time’s Up coalition, which aims to provide subsidized legal support to those who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace.
15 of the 24 presenters tonight are women, and many of them have spoken out about their opinions on the mountain of allegations of sexual harassment in the industry.
Here’s a list of tonight’s 2018 Golden Globes presenters:
Halle Berry
Carol Burnett
Kelly Clarkson
Darren Criss
Penelope Cruz
Gal Gadot
Greta Gerwig
Hugh Grant
Neil Patrick Harris
Chris Hemsworth
Christina Hendricks
Isabelle Huppert
Shirley MacLaine
Ricky Martin
Sarah Jessica Parker
Amy Poehler
Edgar Ramirez
Seth Rogen
J.K. Simmons
Sharon Stone
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Alicia Vikander
Kerry Washington
Emma Watson
The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards will air on Sunday, January 7, beginning at 8pm ET, 5pm PT.
It still makes absolutely zero sense that “Three Billboards” is in Drama here. How was THAT not a controversy? That’s “Martian” levels of stupid.
