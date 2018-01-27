Jacob Fisher: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kaufman County Jail

Several soccer players were arrested on charges of sexual assault stemming from alleged hazing incidents that occurred at Forney High School in Texas.

Four of the players were arrested on January 25, and a fifth suspect turned himself on January 26.

Two of the accused, who are juveniles, were taken away in handcuffs from the school’s soccer field.

Two others were arrested off of school grounds, including 18-year-old Jacob Fisher.

The teens are accused of sexually assaulting at least two victims, one who alleged that he had been penetrated with objects. Authorities fear there could be other victims.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Fisher Was Booked on a $75,000 Bond & Later Released

According to WFFA, Fisher was arraigned on a 2nd degree felony charge of sexual assault.

Jacob Fisher was arraigned on sexual assault, a 2nd Degree Felony. He was booked on a $75,000 bond, however, authorities told Heavy that he has since been bailed out.

Heavy reached out to Fisher for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

2. One Victim Told Police He Was Held Down & Sexually Assaulted With Objects

One alleged victim told authorities that he was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions “with objects involving penetration during 2017 by Fisher and two others,” WFFA reported.

He told police “one boy would grab him by his arms while two others would grab his legs and sexually assault him,” according to the station, adding that the boy “tried to fight them off.”

Investigators said the assaults took place in a Forney High School locker room that the soccer team used, and added that no faculty members were involved.

3. Authorities Urge Any Other Victims to Come Forward, & Believe the Alleged Abuse May Have Been Going on For Years

While the victim alleged that the assaults occurred approximately 10 times, investigators fear there may be other victims and that the abuse may have been going on for years.

“We don’t know how long this has gone on,” Kaufman County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jolie Stewart stated, as reported by WFAA. “We know that our investigation is going to be pretty lengthy. It’s going to take some time.”

“There’s a lot more to these accusations that needs to be explored,” said Attorney Brian Corrigan, who is representing one of the victims, according to dallasnews.com.

A Kaufman County investigator stated in court that he expects more students to come forward with allegations of being sexually assaulted, adding that the alleged assaults took place weekly among some of the soccer players.

Authorities are urging any other victims to come forward. Those with information about the case are asked to contact Sgt. Danny Gammon of the Kaufman County sheriff’s office at 972-932-9631, or Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522.

4. All of the Players Charged Have Been Removed From the School’s Soccer Team & the School Released a Statement

NBC Fort Worth reported that all of the students charged with the alleged assaults were removed from the team, adding that there will be increased “supervision in the locker room by coaches.”

The Forney Independent School District released the following statement, according to the station:

The District’s primary concern is for the health and safety of our students. After initially involving the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department in this matter, the District has and will continue to assist with their investigation in any way possible. Further, any student who participated in these hazing activities will be disciplined in accordance with the Forney ISD Student Code of Conduct and Chapter 37 of the Texas Education Code. We are providing counseling services for any students, parents, staff members or community members who may be struggling with this situation. We have also partnered with the Kaufman County Children’s Advocacy Center to provide additional support as needed. Because this is an ongoing investigation, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department has requested that inquiries regarding this situation be addressed to them. We also ask that the privacy of the students, staff and members of the community be respected.

5. Source: ‘1.5 Million High School Students Are Hazed Each Year

Excited that readers and I can get an EARLY copy of my "Hazing: Destroying Young Lives" new book by calling the distributor at 800-648-3013 I hope to bring copies to the Feb. 23 Parents retreat in Greenville SC pic.twitter.com/Ogj6gKxaaA — Hazing: Hank Nuwer (@Hazing) January 12, 2018

According to insidehazing.com, “1.5 million high school students are hazed each year.”

The website offered the following warning signs that hazing may be taking place: