First Lady Melania Trump at the State of the Union [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

First Lady Melania Trump looks absolutely stunning tonight during President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address. All eyes were on Melania when she first entered the room. For a woman who tried to stay out of the spotlight during her husband’s campaign, she has taken to her role as First Lady seriously, while still focusing on raising their son Baron Trump. See more photos of Melania in this article, looking poised and confident during the President’s speech.

First lady Melania Trump receives standing ovation as she enters ahead of Pres. Trump's State of the Union address. https://t.co/wdGSMPKty8 #SOTU pic.twitter.com/dyqxDK1qXq — ABC News (@ABC) January 31, 2018

Melania received a standing ovation as she entered the State of the Union. This year she chose to wear an all-white pantsuit that looked amazing on her. Last year, Melania wore a stunning black dress that sparkled while also looking very professional. It was designed by Michael Kors and cost $9,500 full price. Despite how people are split over her husband, most people like Melania. She’s a calming presence in the White House and for America, which has helped her gain popularity. Here’s another video of Melania:

Both the Republicans and Democrats brought guests to tonight’s State of the Union. For President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, the following guests were scheduled to be seated with the First Lady during the speech: Corey Adams (a welder); Elizabeth Alvarado, Robert Mickens, Evelyn Rodriguez, and Freddy Cuevas (parents of girls murdered by MS-13); Corporal (Ret.) Matthew Bradford (blinded by shrapnel and lost both his legs in Iraq, then reenlisted); Jon Bridgers (founded the Cajun Navy); David Dahlberg (a fire prevention technician); Officer Ryan Holets (police officer who’s been shot twice); Ashlee Leppert (aviation electronics technician who rescued Americans during hurricanes); Agent Celestino “CJ” Martinez (supervisory special agent for Homeland Security); Staff Sergeant Justin Peck (U.S. Army, saved an officer struck by an IED); Preston Sharp (organized flags at veterans’ graves); and Steve Staub and Sandy Keplinger (started Staub Manufacturing Solutions).

Here are more photos of Melania from tonight:

