PHOTOS: Melania Trump’s White Pants Suit Mirrors Hillary

All eyes were on First Lady Melania Trump at the 2018 State of the Union address and, as usual, attention focused on the former model’s style. She didn’t disappoint, showing up in a white pants suit that some thought was either a subtle homage to or a slam at Hillary Clinton, who famously donned a white pants suit at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Melania Trump with a possible homage to Hillary Clinton with her pant suit. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/OWIyyQEmet — Sam Z Comedy (@SamZComedy) January 31, 2018

Here’s Hillary Clinton at the inauguration. Clinton supporters, of course, famously wore pants suits to herald their support for the candidate on election day. The color white was deemed a nod toward the suffragist movement. Of course, the pants suit could also be a jab at the women who were planning to wear black to the SOTU as part of the #metoo movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault – including the allegations against Donald Trump. Or maybe Melania just liked the suit.

Here’s another view of Melania’s pants suit.

Mirroring Hollywood celebrities who chose the color to make a statement, Democrat Nancy Pelosi wore black:

When Donald Trump previously spoke to the Joint Session of Congress, Melania Trump didn’t wear white; she wore a a black sparkling outfit with wide black belt worth almost $10,000 to her husband’s speech to Congress in 2016 – a look that was somewhat reminiscent to a gown from the television show, Dynasty. Some people thought the dress was a little too sparkly for a Joint Session of Congress and was more suitable for the Academy Awards or a similar event.

At the 2018 SOTU address, Melania’s attendance comes after a spate of rumors relating to the presidential marriage. The First Lady was originally supposed to accompany President Trump to Switzerland but bowed out citing scheduling conflicts. She then went to the Holocaust Museum and jetted down to the Winter White House in Mar-a-lago. Her decision not to go to Switzerland came after stories broke about her husband’s alleged affair with a porn star.

Her decision to arrive separately at the State of the Union, eschewing the traditional ride to the event with the president, means it’s unlikely that the chatter will stop.

“Mrs. Trump is honoring her guests for the true heroes they are,” a statement from her communication director read, according to AOL. “Along with their friends and families, she is accompanying them to the Capitol.”

Some fans loved the white suit.

Melania’s appearance was, of course, far more than a fashion statement. FLOTUS was sitting in a section with the family members of people killed by illegal immigrants, and with a series of American heroes, including the founder of the 2016 Cajun Navy, a young boy who places flowers and flags on veterans’ graves, and small business owners who think her husband’s policies have helped them.