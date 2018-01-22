The Pop on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the Pacifier that Retracts for Cleanliness

The Pop entered the Shark Tank with a pacifier that has a self-protective bubble to keep it clean when dropped.

We interviewed entrepreneur Nicki Radzely, who built The Pop’s overarching company Doddle & Co with industrial designer and mother of three, Janna Badger.

With Radzely based in New York and Badger, Seoul, South Korea, the duo built their business over Skype, launching on Valentine’s Day of last year.

As of now you can find the pacifiers in Nordstrom, Buy Buy Baby, Destination Maternity and Pea in the Pod, and soon, they will add Pottery Barn to this list of retailers. As for new products, they are launching The Chew, a poppable teether, this spring.

Here’s what else she told us about…

Experience With Kickstarter

It was a great experience for us, however, prototyping took much longer than we anticipated. Looking back, it was the best way for us to learn about legal, brand, safety, retail—and ultimately getting the product absolutely perfect before delivering. We are hyper-focused on safety and a design that truly makes parents’ lives easier by giving them more time with their baby and less time doing anything else! In our case, washing a pacifier 50 times a day.

The 1st Prototype

We have prototyped hundreds of versions until finally getting it right. We essentially were doing research from May of 2015 until our launch in February of 2017. It also never stops; we are constantly trying to improve our design so that it is loved by babies and truly makes parents’ lives easier.

Advice to Future ‘Tank’ Contestants

Know your strengths and weaknesses. Spend more time on your weaknesses so there is nothing that you cannot speak to or explain in a clear and concise way. It’s just business.

