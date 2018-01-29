Snap Clips on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the Weight Collars

Snap Clips on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the Weight Collars

By
Updated Jan 28, 2018 at 7:32pm

Published
snap clips, weight clips shark tank

(www.snapclips.com)


Snap Clips entered the Shark Tank with their silicone and Velcro-made collars that grip onto weights to make it easier to secure and swap them during workouts.

We interviewed founder Martin Dimitrov who created the first prototype in his junior year of high school using the metal strips out of the sleeves of the ’90s accessories, slap bracelets. He launched on Kickstarter in February of 2016, and by March, had over 23,000 in pre-orders. To date, he has around 65,000.

As of now, the product is only available on their website, but the company has plans for a weighty future, with its sights set on retailers such as Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, GNC and Vitamin Shoppe.

Here’s what else he told us about…

How the Idea Came About

snap clips, weight clips shark tank

(www.snapclips.com)

It started in my junior year of high school’s entrepreneurship class. We had to come up with 10 problems that we face every day and having advanced P.E as my next class, I hated struggling with the spring weight collars that were broken half the time and not safe. The idea of the ’90s slap bracelets popped into my head and I ended up ordering 50 slap bracelets off of eBay which I used to make my first working prototype.

Experience With Kickstarter

It was awesome. I learned so much about all aspects of business, some that I never knew existed. I learned how manufacturing, product design, packaging design, website design, customer service, and networking all work. That’s not even one-fourth of everything I learned.

Composure in the ‘Tank’

snap clips. shark tank snap clips

(ABC)

You can’t have any negative thoughts, otherwise, you lose before you even get to pitch. I was 100 percent confident, going in there and knowing exactly what I wanted and who I wanted to partner with.

Other Tank products for the gym:

Read More From Heavy

The Natural Grip’s Growth After ‘Shark Tank’ Deal With Robert

Read More From Heavy

Ice Shaker on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the Insulated Bottle Perfect for Protein Shakes

Read More From Heavy

TITIN Enters the ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Read More From Heavy

Bootyqueen Apparel on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the Women’s Workout Clothing

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook