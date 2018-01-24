Terry May: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A manhunt is underway in the state of Florida, where authorities are searching for 45-year-old Terry L. May, of Lenox Court in Deland.

Volusia County Sheriff’s detectives reported that May is facing a child abuse charge in connection with putting a 3-year-old girl into an oven, among other allegations of abuse.

The heinous crimes the man is accused of committing has caused a social media storm.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say the 3-Year-Old Victim Said She Was Placed in an Oven by May

The @VolusiaSheriff is looking for this guy named terry may accused of beating a 3 yr old and putting her in the oven @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/KRGlESIL24 — Brittany (@BrittanyJNews13) January 24, 2018

Volusia County sheriff’s officials say that when they met with the 3-year-old victim January 18, she had “an extensive abrasion on her ear” consistent with a burn injury.

The little girl later told a Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) investigator, who was working with deputies, “that May had put her into an oven.”

It is not known how hot the oven was, or how long the child may have been in the unit.

2. The Child Showed Numerous Signs of Abuse & the Girl Reported May Beating Her With a Belt

In addition to the extensive burn injury, police say “the girl reported that May frequently hit her with a belt.”

Upon responding to the victim’s home, authorities noted several other horrifying injuries on the girl.

The injuries included “several contusions and swelling on the top of her head and forehead, a 6-inch scar on her back, abrasions and lacerations on her feet, hands and leg,” according to detectives.

3. The Sheriff Designated Him ‘Scumbag of the Week’

According to the Volusia County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page, “Sheriff Mike Chitwood designated May as the ‘SCUMBAG of the Week.’

The report stated that deputies are actively looking for May, and initial attempts to locate the alleged child abuser were not immediately successful.

4. The Child Abuse Charge Carries a $50,000 Bond

May is facing at least one child abuse charge which carries a $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information as to May’s whereabouts is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center. You may also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida by calling 888-277-TIPS, or through the website westopcrime.com.

5. The Public Is Voicing Their Outrage About May Via Social Media

The gruesome details of the alleged child abuse at the hands of May has the public outraged. Many have taken to social media, including a Volusia County Sheriff Office’s Facebook post about the man.

“Horrible! How can anyone do that to a child,” Helen Anderson wrote. “Throw him in prison and toss away the key.”

“I want to find him and run him over with my car,” Laurel Ann commented. “This sick SOB needs a higher bond, when caught.”

“OMG Why do we not give POS like this the most severe punishment,” SandyDanny Reigle stated. “They ruin these kids for life and that’s what they should get!!!! Life!!!!!”

One man posted a GIF to the comments showing a man being body-slammed to the ground, while another person attached a GIF with a cartoon image of a man hanged by a rope attached to what appears to be a swing set.