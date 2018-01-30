Tristan Coopersmith: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Instagram/Tristan Coopersmith

A former employee of The Four judge Charlie Walk says the music executive groped her and expressed his sexual fantasies about her while at work. Tristan Coopersmith says that Walk sexually harassed her while the pair worked at Sony Music together.

Coopersmith wrote in an open letter published on her website, “For a year I shuddered at the idea of being called into your office, where you would stealthily close the door and make lewd comments about my body and share your fantasies of having sex with me. I was 27.” In another section, Coopersmith said, “On multiple occasions, your wife was sitting right across from us. And then there was that event at your swank pad when you actually cornered me and pushed me into your bedroom and onto your bed. The bed you shared with your wife… your wife who was in the room next door. You being drunk and me being 6 inches taller was my saving grace.”

Charlie Walk has four children with his wife, Lauran, who is also a former employee of Sony Music.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Coopersmith Left the Music Business in 2010 & Now Works as a Psychotherapist

Coopersmith says in her open letter that she left the music business in 2010. According to her website, Coopersmith now works as a psychotherapist in Hermosa Beach, California. Though Coopersmith writes that she “is more of a guide to helping others heal and release past wounds, so that they can be free to identify, explore and share their light.” Coopersmith adds that she likes to “incorporate humor and creative interventions to make the therapeutic process more engaging.”

On her Facebook page, Coopersmith says she is a native of Chevy Chase, Maryland.

2. Coopersmith Has Described Her Business as a ‘Women’s Sanctuary’

Coopersmith operates Life Lab. In an interview with Voyage LA, Coopersmith described her business as “women’s sanctuary offering experiences in meditation, creativity and soul work. We offer unique, fun, opportunities for healing, growth and connection in a beautiful space that is as energizing as it is calming. We are a modern spiritual hotspot whereby women who are invested in their own self-love and growth can come and find solace, inspiration, new and old friends and so much more.”

Coopersmith told Voyage LA she started her business “When I found myself on my bathroom floor, door locked, ala Elizabeth Gilbert in Eat Pray Love… I knew something in my life had to shift.”

3. Coopersmith Also Works as a Love Stylist

Coopersmith is identified as a “love stylist” on her Amazon author page. In 2009, Coopersmith published a book titled Menu Dating: Taste-Test Your Way to the Main Course. The book encouraged people to try new strategies when dating. On reviewer described the book as “a single girl’s guide to falling in like, falling in love and falling into bed.” Coopersmith’s love stylist Twitter page hasn’t been updated since April. On that profile, Coopersmith says she is the founder of the Breakup Club.

In July 2006, Coopersmith, then 30, was the subject of a feature in Builder Magazine where she talked about working as an executive for a division of the Creative Artists Agency. Just prior to taking that job, Coopersmith worked in New York City in marketing for Teen People Magazine. While working for CAA, an online profile described Coopersmith as being engaged.

4. Coopersmith Is Dating Adidas Skateboarding Designer Jon Sinko

According to his Instagram page, Coopersmith has been dating Adidas Skateboarding designer Jon Sinko. In addition to his design work, Sinko describes himself as a “restrained drummer guy.” Sinko, a native of Bergenfield, New Jersey, called Coopersmith “Beautiful, Fierce, Smart,” in a January 14 Instagram post.

Sinko said in a 2017 interview that he was an active drummer in hardcore bands in New Jersey in the ’90s.

5. Fox Is Reviewing Walk’s Role on The Four

Deadline reports that Fox is reviewing Charlie Walk, the CEO of Republic Records’, role on The Four. The website reports that Walk has responded to Coopersmith’s allegations saying, “It is very upsetting to learn of this untrue allegation made by someone who worked with me 15 years ago, without incident. There has never been a single HR claim against me at any time during my 25+ year career, spanning three major companies. I have consistently been a supporter of the women’s movement and this is the first time I have ever heard of this or any other allegation — and it is false.”