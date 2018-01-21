Women’s March 2019: When Is the Next Women’s March Event?

Getty

Hundreds of thousands of people across the country (and the world) have been participating in Women’s March events this weekend. Right now, thousands are in Las Vegas for the central event, a “Power to the Polls” rally that is launching a voter registration tour. The events in more than 250 locations were led mostly by local leaders, while the Las Vegas event was organized by the national Women’s March organization. Do we know anything yet about the Women’s March 2019 event? Or when the next Women’s March events will be happening?

It seems likely that the Women’s March organization will have another anniversary event in January 2019, but the organization hasn’t announced anything specific yet. Throughout this past year, the Women’s March had 10 actionable items for people to participate in if they wanted to keep the spirit of the 2017 march alive. They didn’t announce concrete plans for the 2018 anniversary event until a little later in 2017. If you want to stay informed about a Women’s March 2019 event, keep an eye on the following sources: The Women’s March website, the Power to the Polls website, the Women’s March Facebook page, and the Women’s March Twitter page. Because of how Facebook is organizing its newsfeed now, you might miss seeing updates about the Women’s March on your timeline. So on Facebook, you’ll want to “Like” the page and then, under “Following,” choose to turn on notifications and “See First” in your newsfeed. If you’re following them on Twitter, you’ll want to click on “Turn on Mobile Notifications” if you want to make sure you see every tweet they make.

(Note: If you search for Women’s March 2019, you might find an event that looks similar but is not connected to the Women’s March. A Vegan Women’s March is happening in Las Vegas — some dates say in March 2018 and some say March 2019. This is not the same as the Women’s March. Of course, you can participate if you like, but it’s not connected to the Women’s March organization.)

But you don’t have to wait a year to be involved in the Women’s March again. Today is kicking off a #PowertothePolls movement. This is a national voter registration and mobilization tour that is focusing on swing states and registering new and disenfranchised voters, along with engaging communities. You’ll want to stay tuned to the Women’s March sources listed above to find out when the tour is coming near your region and how you can volunteer to help. Another good source would be connecting with the organizers who led the local Women’s March closest to where you lived, and finding out what additional events they’ll be planning in the coming year. You can find a complete list of where all the Women’s Marches happened this year in Heavy’s article here.

Participants are already excitedly talking about 2019. Here are some comments they’re sharing on social media:

okay i HAVE to go to the womens march in 2019 like this is the second year i’m missing it — aleigh (@styleIiam) January 19, 2018

SOMEBODY, ANYBODY, LET ME KNOW WHEN THE 2019 WOMENS MARCH IS BC IM GOING TO START MAKING SIGNS NOW✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 #WomensMarch2018 #Feminism — Krista Kane (@kanekrista7) January 21, 2018

2019 cannot come soon enough! Bye Bye #ClimateBarbie — Liberate Canada 2019 (@ItsTimeManitoba) January 21, 2018

High five to @womensmarch for proving once again that this movement is all in for change! Just like last year, women came out in droves – we will not go backwards, only forwards. Making plans already for next year – 2019, count me in! — MA Johnson (@EatDreamClick) January 20, 2018