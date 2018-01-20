Women’s March Chicago Crowd Size: Attendance Surpassed Last Year’s Turnout [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

Getty

The Women’s March in Chicago took place today, January 20, and had a massive attendance that actually surpassed last year’s turnout. The rally began at 9 a.m. in Grant Park, and speeches began at 11 a.m. The lineup included cast members from Hamilton and Second City’s “She the People.” The march was scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. This is one of 250 marches taking place around the world today and tomorrow. Today’s Women’s March in Chicago actually exceeded last year’s march. This year, at least 300,000 people participated in the march. Last year, attendance was estimated at 250,000, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The march was for gender equality and basic rights for women, immigrants, and others. The theme this year was “Power to the Polls,” encouraging women to register and vote in upcoming 2018 elections. Many of the women marchers wore their trademark pink hats again and carried signs supporting the resistance.

Getty Supporters attend the Second Annual Womens March Chicago on January 20, 2018. Supporters attend the Second Annual Womens March Chicago on January 20, 2018.

Getty A girl holds a sign during the Second Annual Womens March Chicago on January 20, 2018. A girl holds a sign during the Second Annual Womens March Chicago on January 20, 2018.

The route in Chicago started at Jackson Street and Columbus Drive, continuing west on Jackson to Clark Street and then north on Clark Street to Federal Plaza. The march was scheduled to end at Federal Plaza.

Here’s a live video of the event:

Here are more photos and videos from the event:

Back stage at the Chicago Women’s March with State’s Attorney, Kim Foxx. pic.twitter.com/Ub9Tn6CSmW — Dr Valerie C Johnson (@DrVCJ) January 20, 2018

Women’s March 2018 – Chicago. Estimated attendance of 300K up from last year’s 250K. Just think @realDonaldTrump, there are more people st the women’s march than were at your bomb of an inauguration last year. Now that’s a reason to smile! #WomensMarch2018 #PowerToThePolls pic.twitter.com/w8OQDfktL6 — Ellen Wettlaufer (@eaw513) January 20, 2018

Hubby and just finished at Women’s March Chicago. THIS is what democracy looks like. #resist #ITMFA pic.twitter.com/d6ZqzEAI8K — Steven Bourgeois (@bourst) January 20, 2018

UPDATE: Police now estimating the crowd at today's Chicago Women's March at 300K — 50K more than last year's event … https://t.co/GrdfTUPyFG pic.twitter.com/XspyDzQM69 — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) January 20, 2018

Speakers for the rally today included Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, and Chakena Sims, who is a member of the board of directors for Chicago Votes. Mayor Rahm Emanuel and others also participated today. The march itself began a little later than the 12:30 p.m. time, and demonstrators started getting impatient, chanting “March! March!” over the speaker once the start time had passed. They were really excited to show their support, Patch.com reported. Were you at the event? Let us know what your experience was like in the comments below.