Women’s March NYC 2018: Route, Time, & Map for January 20

The Women’s March organization is hosting a one-year anniversary event, called Power to the Polls, on January 21. But New York City is hosting its own one-year anniversary Women’s March today, January 20. The event is being co-hosted with the National Organization for Women. The rally will begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern and the march will start around 12:30 p.m. Eastern, according to the official Facebook page for the march. The rally will be at Central Park West and 61st/62nd street, and the full block in front of the stage will be reserved for people with disabilities. The rally will feature comedians, speakers, and two surprise guests. The march itself will go past Columbus Circle, East on 59th Street, and South on 6th Avenue, with exits at 45th/44th/43rd streets. The National Organization for Women said that anyone who wants to march should be there by 12 p.m. sharp. However, some other publications have suggested showing up at 11. Your safest bet would be to aim to be there by 11 a.m. Eastern, taking into account traffic and crowds. The march itself will begin near 72nd and Central Park West.

This could be a huge event. Last year, about 400,000 people gathered in NYC for the satellite march, with the main march taking place in Washington, D.C. Today, participants in New York will meet at noon and line up outside the Museum of Natural History. Volunteers will hand out purple NOW! signs to participants. Then the march will begin at 12:15 p.m Eastern. Learn more here. The route is different this year than last year. Marchers will line up at Central Park West and 72nd street at 11 a.m., according to Curbed. The specific route, according to NBC, is: Columbus Circle between Central Park West & West 59th Street, then West 59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue, and finally 6th Avenue between West 59th Street & West 45th Street. Here’s a map of this year’s march, provided by NOW:

National Organization for Women Women’s March in NYC Map Women’s March in NYC Map

NYPD will be closing down streets at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, including 6th Avenue, 51st Street, and Central Park West. Here’s a complete list of streets that will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to NBC New York:

Central Park West between 86th Street and Columbus Circle

76th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

74th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

71st Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

68th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

64th Street between Broadway and Central Park West

62nd Street between Broadway and Central Park West

61st Street between Broadway and Central Park West

This isn’t the only event happening in NYC today. The following events are also taking place: