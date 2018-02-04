Amtrak South Carolina Crash: Photos & Videos from the Scene

Lexington Sheriff\'s Department

A deadly Amtrak train crash happened in South Carolina early this morning around 2:30 a.m. The train crashed into a freight train, killing two people and injuring at least 70 more. There were 139 people on the train and eight crew members. The lead engine of Amtrak Train 91, along with several passenger cars, derailed after the collision with the CSX freight train. The names of the people who were injured and killed have not been released, and authorities are still determining the cause of the crash. The photo above was released by the Lexington Sheriff’s Department.

Here are photos and videos of the crash. This is a developing story.

This video shows emergency service responding to the crash. The train was a regular late-night service between New York and Miami.

South Carolina train crash: Two confirmed dead after Amtrak train carriage derails

TWO people have died after an Amtrak train carrying 139 passengers smashed into a freight train and derailed in Columbia, South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/R958vQkWzn — Real News Line (@RealNewsLine) February 4, 2018

This next photo was one of the first released after news of the crash was announced. Both Amtrak and CSX have confirmed the crash in their own statements. All passengers that were on Train 91 have been taken off the train.

UPDATE: 2 dead, 70 injured after Amtrak train derailment in Lexington County https://t.co/ub63LdLzu6 pic.twitter.com/sc1KRzmPYA — News 19 WLTX (@WLTX) February 4, 2018

This photo shows passenger cars derailed after the collision.

At least 2 dead, more than 50 hurt in S.C. Amtrak crash https://t.co/eZKNf5N0bd pic.twitter.com/6GMfq0kd7A — 11Alive News (@11AliveNews) February 4, 2018

This video is a press conference from 6:40 a.m. — the first press conference addressing what happened.

This was a newer photo released after the crash:

We're getting new images from the train crash in Lexington County.

Source: @LPinderTV pic.twitter.com/znvyh1ZGqQ — Michal Higdon (@MichalHigdon) February 4, 2018

This next photo is a map showing where the crash occurred in South Carolina:

Amtrak crash: Two killed after trains collide in South Carolina https://t.co/u0iv4OjYJb — Werda Morngow (@WerdaMorngow) February 4, 2018

And here’s another map:

For those outside of S.C. who are unfamiliar with Cayce, this is a town just outside of the capital city of Columbia. pic.twitter.com/Za12DIUfLH — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) February 4, 2018

CSX said in a statement, “This morning at approximately 2:30 a.m., an incident involving a CSX train and an Amtrak train occurred in Cayce, SC near Dixiana Road and S.R. 26. Reports of injuries have been confirmed. An emergency response plan has been activated to provide full support. Lexington County authorities have been notified and are responding to the incident. Additional information will be made available as details of the incident are confirmed.”

Additional photos and videos will be added to this story as they are available.