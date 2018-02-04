Amtrak Crashes Into Freight Train in South Carolina: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lexington Sheriff\'s Department

An Amtrak train crashed into a CSX freight train around 2:35 a.m. in South Carolina early this morning, injuring more than 70. This is the second Amtrak crash in less than a week. It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash in South Carolina, but multiple people were taken to hospitals for treatment and two were confirmed to have died in the crash. The cause of the crash is still unknown. The crash comes less than a week after another fatal crash involving an Amtrak train. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Amtrak’s Silver Service Was Traveling from New York to Miami

Amtrak Train 91 was en route from New York to Miami when the crash happened at 2:35 a.m. local time. The crash occurred in Cayce, South Carolina. Both Amtrak and CSX released statements confirming the crash and the emergency response. The derailment happened near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Road, the Lexington Sheriff’s Department said. CSX said in a statement that the crash happened near Dixiana Road and SR 26.

The train was Amtrak’s Silver Service, NBC reported. This is an overnight line connecting New York and Miami, and has a dozen stops on the route.

2. 139 Passengers Were On Board and More than 70 Were Injured

The Lexington Sheriff’s Department shared on Twitter that there were 139 passengers on the Amtrak train and eight crew members. It was originally reported that at least 50 injured people were being transported by EMS to hospitals. But the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office later increased that number to at least 70 people who were injured. The Red Cross tweeted that disaster trained volunteers were responding at the scene.

A spokesman from the Lexington Medical Center said they had received 25 people with minor injuries, and others were taken to Polmetto Health.

There were two fuel leaks from the train that hazmat was able to secure. About 5,000 gallons of fuel were spilled and there were no threats from the spill to the public, officials said in a press conference this morning.

3. Two People Died in the Crash

We're getting new images from the train crash in Lexington County.

According to the Lexington Sheriff’s Department, at least two people died in the crash between the Amtrak train and CSX freight train. The Lexington County Coroner later confirmed those two deaths, but the names have not yet been released.

#CONFIRMED: Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has confirmed two deaths in passenger train versus freight train. Please follow and share official sources for such information. — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 4, 2018

Anyone with questions regarding the passengers on the train can contact Amtrak at 1-800-523-9101.

At 6:30 a.m., officials asked the public to stay away from the area and delay travel in the region for the next couple hours.

4. Several Passenger Cars Derailed

Amtrak Train No. 91’s lead engine derailed, along with several passenger cars, Amtrak shared in a statement. It’s not known yet what caused the collision, but the derailment happened after the collision, Amtrak said in a statement. All passengers are now off the train.

Local media reports stated that the crash happened in an area where cars are unloaded in trucks that were transported by trains.

5. Amtrak Just Had Another Fatal Crash While Carrying Republican Members of Congress

Amtrak just had another fatal crash a few days ago, on January 31, when an Amtrak train carrying a dozen Republican members of Congress collided with a garbage truck. One man, a 28-year-old passenger in the truck, was killed.

This is a developing story.