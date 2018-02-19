Anthony Borges: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sheriff\'s Department

Anthony Borges is being hailed a hero by the Broward County Sheriff for saving many lives during the Florida school shooting.

The mass shooting – which was the nation’s third deadliest school shooting in U.S. history – took the lives of 17 staff members and students. Nikolas Cruz, an expelled former student is accused of committing the crimes for unknown reasons after authorities say he strolled into the school, pulled a fire alarm, and started shooting.

However, it might have been even worse were it not for Borges, a teenager who is credited with saving the lives of others.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Borges’ Family Says He Saved at Least 20 People

Many more lives might have been lost in the tragedy were in not for the quick-thinking of Anthony Borges. His family says he saved the lives of about 20 people.

Borges is only 15-years-old. “None of us knew what to do. So, he took the initiative to just save his other classmates,” Carlos Rodriguez, another student, told Good Morning America. “Anthony was the last of 20 students who fled into a room and was trying to lock the door when he was shot…He held his ground in the doorway, putting his body between the bullets and his classmates, who all survived uninjured, Carlos said,” reported ABC News.

2. Borges Is a Soccer Player at the School & Used His Body as a ‘Human Shield’

Borges is a soccer player at the school, according to USA Today.

ABC News is reporting that Borges used his body as a “human shield” to protect his classmates. He “placed his body between alleged mass killer Nikolas Cruz and fellow students, Carlos Rodriguez, who said he survived because of Anthony’s heroism,” the network reported.

3. The Sheriff Visited Borges in the Hospital

The Broward County Sheriff, Scott Israel, visited Borges in the hospital. The sheriff’s department later tweeted out a picture of the young man, writing, “The Sheriff was honored to visit Anthony Borges,15, in the hospital. Anthony was shot five times. Fortunately, he is recovering, but has a long road ahead with more surgeries needed. Please join us in praying for the swift recovery of Anthony and all others from #StonemanDouglas.”

The boy’s father, Royer Borges, told ABC News his son was his hero and is now in stable condition.

4. A GoFundMe Page for Borges Has Raised More than $95,000

Many people have contributed to a GoFundMe page to help Anthony Borges and his family as news of his heroism has spread. The GoFundMe page describes the nature of the young man’s serious injuries.

“Anthony is a victim of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,” it reads. “During this unspeakable tragedy, Anthony was able to save about 20 other students as he attempted to close and lock the door to a classroom. He was shot multiple times (both legs were shot, left upper thigh bone shattered and one bullet went through his back). He has a long road of recovery ahead of him but he is alive and stable.”

The page continues: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Anthony and his family. Any help is very much appreciated.” More than $95,000 has been raised.

5. People Are Praising Borges’ Heroism

15-year-old Peter Wang, a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet, was shot and killed while ushering others to safety during Wednesday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Peter was wearing his JROTC uniform & died a hero. https://t.co/cVIpamSnpE pic.twitter.com/5VJi5MszqO — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) February 19, 2018

On the GoFundMe page, people are praising the heroism of the young man. “You show us true courage. Godspeed for a full recovery,” wrote one man. A woman wrote, “Bless you, for being so brave and protecting your classmates.”

Borges was just one of multiple heroes that day. Tragically, some of them – such as staff members who intervened and another student ushering people to safety – lost their lives. However, the actions of those people and of Borges showcase the best of human nature, people said. “How terrible that you had to endure this tragedy. How wonderful that you were so brave and helped save the lives of so many. Thank you for your kindness and your bravery,” wrote one woman on the GoFundMe page.