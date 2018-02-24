Boycott Florida Spring Break: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting student survivor-led movement called #NeverAgain has endorsed boycotts of the National Rifle Association and now, one of the loudest voices of that movement is calling for a Florida spring break boycott.

David Hogg, one of the student activists and the subject of a bizarre conspiracy theory, Saturday morning posted a suggestion for spring-breakers to choose another destination than Florida as a symbolic protest that could, if it gains traction, perhaps sting the tourist economy of the Sunshine State, its bread and butter.

What you need to know:

1. Student Activist Calls For Students to Ditch Spring Break Plans in Florida

Let's make a deal DO NOT come to Florida for spring break unless gun legislation is passed. These politions won't listen to us so maybe the'll listen to the billion dollar tourism industry in FL. #neveragain — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 24, 2018

Commenters on the David Hogg post from late Saturday morning, which already had nearly 40,000 likes and tens of thousands of re-tweets by early afternoon, agreed that the suggestion was perhaps even a safe one.

Good idea. Besides, in a state that so freely sells AR15’s, Spring breakers are at risk of some idiot shooting up a beach bar. That might be next. — Zainiac (@Zainiac1) February 24, 2018

Hogg may not have been the first to suggest the measure.

If college students really want to make a difference in getting Florida to change its gun laws, they will boycott Florida locales for spring break. Older tourists should do the same with their tourist dollars. That will get the legislature’s attention pronto. — Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter) February 20, 2018

2.Millions Enjoy Spring Break In Florida

In the first nine months of 2017, a record-breaking 88 million people visited Florida. Visit Florida says Spring Break vacation times vary from school to school. Some start as early as late February; however, March through April are the months when most Spring Breaks occur. Students on Spring Break visit destinations all over the state, but the areas with the most Spring Break activities are Daytona Beach, Key West, Miami, and Panama City Beach.

College Students from around the country are actually going to boycott Florida for spring break unless gun reform legislation is passed and they’re not joking. It’s already being planned & organized. I would say the @GOP need to wake up, but that time has passed. #NeverAgain — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) February 24, 2018

3.Favorite Florida Spring Break Locations

It used to be Daytona, but the Florida Peninsula is hot, think Pensacola and Panama City, and the southwest coastline cities are also popular spots including St. Petersburg, Naples and Siesta Key in Sarasota. Siesta was the 2017 best beach in the US and the fifth most beautiful in the world and now popularized by the MTV reality show of the same name . Clearwater Beach, also on the Gulf coast is now number one.

4.Spring Break Location Ideas That Are Not In Florida

Commenters quickly began suggesting other warm clime destinations like Puerto Rico, an island that cold use a boost.

Puerto Rico would be a great place for Spring Break… they can use the income and the beaches are open.

Boycott Florida for spring break Puerto Rico needs you — ericaresist (@ericaJo78613338) February 24, 2018

And what about Manhattan and Laguna beaches in California, asks Forbes. What about South Padre Island in Texas, or Myrtle Beach in South Carolina?

5.Florida Would Sink Without Its Billions & Billions In Tourist Dollars

Getty Beach on Sanibel Island, southwest Florida Beach on Sanibel Island, southwest Florida

A Visit Florida analysis found that in 2016, “out-of-state visitor spending at Florida-based businesses reached $112 billion, growing by 2.7%. Of this $112 billion in visitor spending, $45 billion of value was created in Florida directly.”

Lots of numbers ahead:

“This visitor spending directly supported 875,722 jobs in 2016 that earned Florida jobholders $27.9 billion in corresponding wages. The number of jobs supported by out-of-state visitor spending for Florida workers has grown by over 140,000 since 2011 – growth of nearly 20%. The total impact of out-of-state visitor spending, including indirect and induced effects of the $112 billion, spending by out-of-state visitors to Florida sustained $88 billion in GDP, 1,435,341 jobs, and nearly $53 billion in corresponding wages. Putting these numbers in comparison to the overall Florida economy, tourism generated 9.5% of Florida’s GDP and 17.1% of total employment in 2016.”

A boycott of Florida for spring break vacations would likely not break the bank, but it could have an impact, at least perceptually, if the movement takes off.