Delta Airlines & The NRA: 5 Fast Facts That You Need to Know

Delta had to weather negative publicity since the passenger dragging of April of 2017. Saturday morning, the airline announced it’s cutting ties with the National Rifle Association.

A student-led movement of survivors of the mass murder at Marjory Stonenan Douglas High School Feb. 14 has been focused, and brought to the international stage, through protests and broadcast appearances that demand mostly GOP members of Congress and President Trump himself to reject donations from the powerful gun lobby. The #NeverAgain movement, founded by a school shooting survivor, is the voice focused on raising public awareness and pressuring companies to abandon the NRA and refuse its money.

What you need to know:

1. Delta & the NRA Discount Program

Delta airlines announced Saturday morning that it will not only discontinue its discount travel program with the NRA, but said it would ask the gun lobby to remove it from their website. The move followed pressure for the airline to refuse travel deals for NRA members.

Delta is reaching out to the NRA to let them know we will be ending their contract for discounted rates through our group travel program. We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from their website. — Delta (@Delta) February 24, 2018

The NRA offers a code, “NMRN4 in the “Meeting Event Code” field” for travelers to fly Delta to its annual convention in Dallas for a discounted rate.



Friday Delta defended its program saying its contract with the NRA was a matter of routine and in fact, the airline offers a couple of thousand such deals with other corporate partners.

But by Saturday morning, had changed its mind.

glad to know I can continue to fly Delta — Ada Pesch (@PeschAda) February 24, 2018

2.Boycott NRA Social Media Campaign Takes Flight

From the mouths of babes comes power, especially when the words are a demand that major US corporations stop doing business with the NRA. Students from Parkland and cities and towns across the US jumped aboard the #NeverAgain movement to demand government enact strict and sweeping gun control measures. Stoneman Douglas shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez was one of the first students to speak directly to President Trump calling him and elected officials out for accepting millions of dollars and for kowtowing to the NRA. And fellow school shooting survivor Cameron Kasky founded the #NeverAgain movement, a stand against gun violence. Even gun owners support bans on assault rifles.

The #BoycottNRA campaign picked up steam quickly and Delta was a target because of its discounts offered to NRA members to attend NRA convention.

3. A Growing List of Major Companies Announce Splits With NRA Partnerships, Programs

Blaming guns is not a rational response. First of all, guns don’t commit crimes all by themselves, but also because rifles of all types are used in less than 3% of murders each year in the U.S., according to FBI uniform crime reports. #DefendtheSecond https://t.co/hleJjQqhkI — NRA (@NRA) February 23, 2018

Despite the NRA’s position that “guns don’t kill people by themselves,” a growing number of big businesses including banks, insurance companies, and travel-related giants are dropping benefit programs with the NRA after an outcry and boycott campaign on social media.

The list of companies jumping ship include Wyndham Worldwide, Chubb insurance underwriters, MetLife, First National Bank of Omaha and the chorus grows.

First National Bank of Omaha said it would no longer do a NRA Visa card.

Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA. As a result, First National Bank of Omaha will not renew its contract with the National Rifle Association to issue the NRA Visa Card. — First National Bank (@FNBOmaha) February 22, 2018

Next, Enterprise announced on Twitter in response to a growing call to boycott the NRA that “all three of our brands have ended the discount for NRA members. This change will be effective March 26.” By late Friday, the security companies Symantec and SimpliSafe left, MetLife, moving company Allied and more began to cut ties.

4. NRA Member Benefits Include Significant Discounts For Travel With Its Partners & Plenty More

NRA membership, which costs $40 a year, includes discounts on you-name-it: Up to 65% off on hotels globally, flight discounts and other travel-related deals like car rentals with the pitch you’ll “Keep more of your money when renting a car. Act now and hit the road with big savings;” prescription drug discounts; car-buying deals; and myriad types of insurance from life, health, and accident to gun replacement insurance and separate “firearms-related” insurance that covers liability; a “valuable insurance protection for yourself, your family and your firearms.” Members can even save half off the cost of paper checks with NRA customized checks and mailing labels.

5. Delta’s Decision To Cut Ties With NRA May Be Seen As a Smart Public Relations Move

