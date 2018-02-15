How to Donate to the Douglas Victims’ Fund

GoFundME

The world is reeling from the senseless tragedy that occurred yesterday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County, Florida. Touched by the unspeakable events that unfolded, many people have been moved to action. The question is, how can you help? The simplest, most important and easiest way to help is to make a donation to the Douglas Victims’ Fund. Victims desperately need medical and psychological help, care and support, which requires a vast amount of financial backing to combat ever-increasing medical costs and other related expenses. How can you make a donation and know that your money is going to the right place? By visiting the official Douglas Victims’ Fund.

People across the US (and beyond) are eager to help those affected by the unspeakable tragedy that unfolded yesterday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. However, an unfortunate and uncommon trend that tends to occur amidst any catastrophic event is the establishment of so-called fundraising campaigns designed to appear legitimate, but are in fact an easy way for predators to exploit tragedies and funnel money away from legitimate causes. As a result, an official GoFundMe campaign has been established, to which people can safely donate funds without fear of misappropriation.

Understanding The Campaign “Broward County Public Schools district is dealing with the unimaginable tragedy that unfolded on February 14th at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. There are no words to express the sorrow that we are all feeling. Donations raised here will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific shooting. Together with Superintendant Robert Runcie, the School Board of Broward County, Broward County Mayor Beam Furr and Commissioners, Broward Legislative Delegation and Broward County Public Schools family, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, as well as the entire Marjory Stoneman Douglas community. We are Broward Education Foundation – the ONLY 501(c)3 direct support organization solely dedicated to raising funds for Broward County Public Schools. There are no platform fees for using GoFundMe, so 100% of the funds collected after payment processing charges will go directly to the victims and families. Thank you for your support.” Where The Campaign Stands Now

As of right now, the campaign has reached $175,604 of $300,000 goal, and donations are steadily coming in. However, some speculate that the goal may not be nearly enough, considering the ever-growing medical expenses of the victims. Thankfully, there appears to be no end to the generosity of the donors who have pitched in thus far. Whether local residents or simply good samaritans from overseas, yesterday’s tragedy broke a million hearts, and people are eager to do all that they can to help, even if it means chipping in a small amount. No sum is too small, and no one’s donation is overlooked.

The GoFundMe representative managing the campaign, whose identity will remain private for the purposes of this article, provided the following information.

In response to a question regarding what assurances donors are offered, the GoFundMe representative explained in an email to Heavy that “GoFundMe has no platform fee, so 100% of the funds collected after payment processing charges will go directly to the victims and their families. For more information: gofundme.com/why-gofundme. An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The money raised will provide direct financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida. Donors should feel confident when making a donation on GoFundMe. GoFundMe is working closely with all parties, including the state and local officials in Florida, to ensure all of the money raised goes to the victims and families. We guarantee all funds raised go to the victims and their families.”

How exactly will the funds be used? “We are monitoring the platform for all campaigns set up to support individuals and families impacted following the horrific shooting in Florida. GoFundMe campaigns will also be established for individual survivors and family members. We guarantee the money raised by those campaigns will be transferred to the right person. It’s important to remember that when a campaign is created for an individual, funds are collected, held, and then only transferred directly to ultimate beneficiary of the campaign.”

Once again, please go here to make a donation to the official campaign benefiting the Douglas Victims Fund.