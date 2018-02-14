Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting: How Many Victims Were in Parkland, Florida?

Google Maps

A tragedy unfolded today at Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County, Florida. A school shooting left as many as 20 to 50 people injured. It’s not clear yet exactly how many people were injured and how many people died, but reports are indicating that as many as seven people may have died in the school shooting and at least 14 were injured. The shooter, who may be a former student, is currently in custody. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

CBS local reporter on the scene says “as many as 7 people are dead.” #CBSLA #stonemandouglasshooting — Sandra Mitchell (@CBSLAsandra) February 14, 2018

The number of injured and dead has varied widely since reports of the shooting first surfaced. At first, it was indicated that 20 were injured and perhaps there were no severe injuries. Sadly, we now know this is not the case. As many as seven may have died, but the exact number of fatalities cannot currently be confirmed.

MORE: "There are fatalities that are involved," Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie says of Parkland, Florida shooting. "We can't confirm the number at this point." https://t.co/1Y5NBGZMdE pic.twitter.com/QWdjdP0tNc — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 14, 2018

The Broward superintendent, Supt Runcie, said there were “numerous fatalities” and the situation was horrific. He said that this might be the deadliest mass shooting in Broward’s school history.

School superintendent says: “There are numerous fatalities. It is a horrific situation.” #CBSLA #StonemanShooting Video from inside classroom recorded what sounded like at least 18 gunshots. pic.twitter.com/X1bnqLqF8u — Sandra Mitchell (@CBSLAsandra) February 14, 2018

So far, the Broward Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that there are at least 14 victims.

So far we have at least 14 victims. Victims have been and continue to be transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital. #StonemanShooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

Photo: Suspect is loaded into fire rescue to be transported to hospital pic.twitter.com/SP0rJg5tY5 — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 14, 2018

The injured are being transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital.

The school is on lockdown and it remains an active scene. But police have taken a suspect into custody at a home not far from the school. Students took to Twitter to provide updates on their situation as they were hiding in the school. Federal authorities, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, responded to the scene. Parents and residents were asked to stay away from the scene while law enforcement worked in the area.

The Coral Springs Police tweeted, “Worried parents of Douglas HS students, while this is Parkland scene (handled by BSO) we are assisting. We understand you are worried for your children (and nearby Middle School children, which was put on lock down as a precaution). Police are working an active shooter scene, and ask that if you are in touch with your student you ask that they remain calm and barricaded until police come to their room, this is for everyone’s safety. Do NOT call our 911 or non-emergency number unless it is an emergency.”

Parents were asked to go to the Marriott, a hotel near the school.

Parent staging area at the Marriott 11775 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs #stonemanshooting. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

All Broward County public school events, classes, and activities have been canceled for tonight.

This is a developing story.