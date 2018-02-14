Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting: How Many Victims Were in Parkland, Florida?

A tragedy unfolded today at Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County, Florida. A school shooting left as many as 20 to 50 people injured. It’s not clear yet exactly how many people were injured and how many people died, but reports are indicating that as many as seven people may have died in the school shooting and at least 14 were injured. The shooter, who may be a former student, is currently in custody. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.
The number of injured and dead has varied widely since reports of the shooting first surfaced. At first, it was indicated that 20 were injured and perhaps there were no severe injuries. Sadly, we now know this is not the case. As many as seven may have died, but the exact number of fatalities cannot currently be confirmed.
The Broward superintendent, Supt Runcie, said there were “numerous fatalities” and the situation was horrific. He said that this might be the deadliest mass shooting in Broward’s school history.
So far, the Broward Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that there are at least 14 victims.
The injured are being transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital.
The school is on lockdown and it remains an active scene. But police have taken a suspect into custody at a home not far from the school. Students took to Twitter to provide updates on their situation as they were hiding in the school. Federal authorities, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, responded to the scene. Parents and residents were asked to stay away from the scene while law enforcement worked in the area.
The Coral Springs Police tweeted, “Worried parents of Douglas HS students, while this is Parkland scene (handled by BSO) we are assisting. We understand you are worried for your children (and nearby Middle School children, which was put on lock down as a precaution). Police are working an active shooter scene, and ask that if you are in touch with your student you ask that they remain calm and barricaded until police come to their room, this is for everyone’s safety. Do NOT call our 911 or non-emergency number unless it is an emergency.”
Parents were asked to go to the Marriott, a hotel near the school.
All Broward County public school events, classes, and activities have been canceled for tonight.
This is a developing story.
