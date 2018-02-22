Doyle Lee Hamm: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alabama Dept of Corrections

Moments after 6 p.m. today, Doyle Lee Hamm may be dead. Or, he may have received a stay of execution, which is unlikely. Or, he could have had his execution botched. Hamm’s lawyer says his client’s veins are too damaged from cancer, hepatitis C and past drug use and lethal injection would be unconstitutionally painful. It’s been suggested executioners would access undamaged veins.

Hamm, 61, was convicted of the 1987 killing of motel clerk Patrick Cunningham in Cullum, Alabama. Cunningham died from a single gunshot wound to his head. But before that murder, Hamm had committed a murder in Mississippi.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Karon O Bowdre issued a stay of execution for Hamm, but a appeals circuit court granted the state of Alabama’s emergency motion to vacate.

In other words, the execution countdown has begun.

Here’s what you need to know:

1.Hamm’s Family, Lawyer & Groups Still Fighting His Slated Execution Tonight

Hamm’s sister-in-law Christy Kay Byr posted about her fear of “being behind a glass window watching his soul leave his body. Need prayers for understanding, strength and heartbreak!”

The International Commission Against the Death Penalty sent a letter to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey seeking a stay of execution for Hamm. The ICDP letter was from agency officials including former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson: “We call on you, noting [Hamm’s] long imprisonment facing the death penalty and his extremely frail condition following his cancer, to allow Mr. Hamm to serve the rest of his life in prison…We believe that carrying out Mr. Hamm’s execution, given his serious medical condition, is unconscionable and represents a serious erosion of your state’s proud tradition of compassion and of respecting and protecting human dignity.”

2.Alabama Attorney General Says Justice Will Be Served With Execution

“…I will not request that Doyle Hamm’s execution be stopped, but instead I will ask that justice be served,” posted Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. His position is the victim and the victim’s family have been waiting for decades for justice.

Marshall says that Hamm drove from Mississippi where he’d committed murder and then pulled up to the motel in Cullum, tried to rob it and then killed Cunningham, a married father of two, execution style.

3.UN Gets Involved in Stay of Execution Request

United Nations Commission on Human Rights says that the “use of a lethal injection could amount to cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment or punishment—and possibly torture.”

“We are seriously concerned that attempts to insert needles into Mr. Hamm’s veins to carry out the lethal injection would inflict pain and suffering that may amount to torture,” they said in a letter last week. A Columbia University doctor and professor of medicine assessed Hamm last fall and said because of the inmate’s compromised veins, there was a high probability that intravenous lethal injection could cause Hamm to become paralyzed and consciously suffocate, leading to “an agonizing death.”

4.Inmate Hamm Has Served 30 Years & His Lawyer Has Spent 30 Years Trying to Keep Him Alive

As of today, Hamm has served 30 years, two months and 22 days. He’s in Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama on Death Row with the clock ticking to 6 pm. His custody is the most restrictive custody level to which an inmate can be assigned. Inmates in this custody, the Alabama Department of Corrections says, will be housed in a single cell in a close security institution. Movement outside the housing area requires that the inmate be restrained and accompanied by armed correctional personnel.” Convicted on Dec. 1, 1987, his current status is ‘closed.’

Hamm’s lawyer has been working to keep him alive for all of those 30 years.

The New Yorker said Hamm was the 10th of 12 kids in a dirt poor northern Alabama family where the father, a cotton picker, made and drank moonshine and beat his kids regularly. Hamm’s sister told the magazine, that the Hamm family home life was “constant hell” and their daddy pushed them into a life of crime: “If you don’t go out and steal, then you’re not a Hamm.”

5.Botched Executions While Not Common, Happen With Some Frequency

Jesse Tafero was executed for the murder of two law enforcement officers in 1976 in south Florida. His 1990 execution had him strapped in ‘Old Sparky,’ the then-electric chair on Florida’s Death Row in the Florida State Prison. But the chair malfunctioned and his head caught on fire with flames shooting half a foot above his head. It took more than 10 minutes for him to die. (This reporter interviewed Tafero on Death Row in 1989; he denied the killings.)

Of the 1054 lethal injection executions in the US, as of 2010, 75 or more than 7% have been botched. In total, of all executions, be it electric chair, hanging or firing squad, 276 of the more than 8,000 have been botched.