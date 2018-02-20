Elderly Woman Raped in Florida Home Invasion

Pasco County Sheriff\'

The Pasco County (Florida) Sheriff’s department released a sketch and video of the suspect being sought in the rape of a 71-year-old woman during a home invasion in New Port Richey.

Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. According to the Sheriff’s department, on Monday morning the victim entered the home of a neighbor whose house she had been checking on while the homeowner was away. The woman entered the house on Heather Street in New Port Richey when she “was met by an unknown suspect armed with a handgun with a red or orange tip, who sexually battered her.”

The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic or black male, 25-35 years of age, approximately six feet tall, with a thin goatee, scar on his right forearm, a tattoo on his chest that reads “DORTHA” and another unknown tattoo on his chest.

The Sheriff’s department said the suspect told the victim that his name was Kevin. More than 90 minutes after the victim arrived at the home, the suspect fled on foot.

Tampa Bay Crimestoppers is offering a $3000 reward for information. Tipsters can call 800-873-TIPS or submit a tip online.