Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart: Who Were His Children?

Getty

Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, often known as “Fidelito,” tragically committed suicide after fighting depression. He was married to Maria Victoria Barreiro when he died. But he also leaves behind three children from his first marriage to Natalia Smirnov. The children are Fidel Antonio Castro Smirnov, Mirta Maria Castro Smirnov, and Jose Raul Castro Smirnov. All three take after their father, with brilliant mathematical and scientific minds.

@FrankYordi1 @PortalCubasi Fidel Antonio Castro Smirnov oppp s junto con Fidelito #cuba sera un montaje de la cia? pic.twitter.com/CrS5NZCt6B — Alana1962 🇬🇬🧣+=+= (@AnaJuliaMena) December 16, 2014

Fidel Antonio Castro Smirnov is Fidelito’s son with Natalia Smirnov. He received a scholarship in 2008 to study at Spain’s National Research Council. He’s now a professor of nuclear physics in Havana at the University of Informatics Sciences. In late November, he wrote an editorial about what it was like to lose his grandfather, Fidel Castro, and to live with the same name. He wrote that even without his grandfather’s presence, his energy, work, spirit, and strength were still present and intense. Fidel, he wrote, was still present even though he was gone. He said that although he wanted more time with his grandfather, he was thankful for the moments that he did have, and the privilege of being close to him. He wrote about how they played chess when he was a child, how he showed him a historic rifle that he carried in Sierra Maestra, and how he was always optimistic. He wrote about the pain he feels at the idea of never seeing him again, but he will learn how to turn the pain into joy.

Fidelito also had a daughter with Natalia, Mirta Maria Castro Smirnova. Mirta also studied in Spain under a scholarship. She’s now a Professor of Mathematics at the University of Seville. She has many publications and research projects, including studying orthogonality and applied mathematics. Mirta is married to another mathematics professor, Rafael Espinola Garcia, and they have three sons.

Nanotecnología en #Conversatorios en @casamerica con José Raúl Castro Smirnov, de IMDEA Nanociencia y Rodolfo Miranda Soriano, de la UAM pic.twitter.com/xf47YRi83c — 24h (@24h_tve) September 10, 2017

Fidelito had a third child, Jose Raul Castro Smirnov, who also has a sharp scientific mind. Jose received a scholarship for doctoral studies at the University of Seville in 2009. In 2010, he was awarded a scholarship from Spain’s Department of State. He’s a postdoc student at the Madrid Institute for Advanced Studies, focusing on nanoscience like his father, and his master’s is from the department of applied physics and optics. His research interests include the synthesis of nanoparticles, the design of hybrid polymeric structures, 1D photonic crystals, and UV radiation protection. According to his LinkedIn, he speaks three languages: English, French, and Spanish.