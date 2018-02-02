Fidel “Fidelito” Castro Diaz-Balart: Photos of Fidel Castro’s Oldest Son

Getty

Fidel “Fidelito” Castro Diaz-Balart, Fidel’s oldest son, committed suicide on February 1 at the age of 68, according to the state-run website Cubadebate. The son who looked so much like Fidel that he was called “Fidelito” had suffered depression in recent months, CNN reported. His depression was so severe, Newsweek reported, that he required hospitalization and an outpatient followup at one point. But tragically, all the care he received was not enough. See photos of Fidelito in the story below. Do you agree that he resembled his father?

Getty Fidel ‘Fidelito’ Castro Diaz-Balart in 2015. Fidel ‘Fidelito’ Castro Diaz-Balart in 2015.

Fidelito was born in 1949. His mother, Mirta, sent him to live with Fidel after his father came to power in Cuba. Fidel never returned his son and at one point, Miami relatives claimed that Fidel had kidnapped Fidelito.

Fidel Castro's eldest son, who was known as "Fidelito" or little Fidel, took his own life on Thursday, Cuban state media reported https://t.co/8GiXt17MyT pic.twitter.com/AnUUvWFURT — CNN International (@cnni) February 2, 2018

Fidelito was introduced in 1959 by his father on a CBS broadcast. When he studied nuclear physics in the Soviet Union in the 1970s, he used the cover name Jose Raul Fernandez. Later, Fidelito ran the atomic-energy commission before his father removed him from his position, according to The New Yorker. When Fidelito died, he was the vice president of Cuba’s Science Academy and was scientific advisor for the Council State. He wrote several books and articles about scientific topics during his lifetime.

In 2015, Fidelito was photographed with Paris Hilton and Naomi Campbell in Havana.

Fidelito Castro Diaz-Balart, que se dedicaba a la Dolce Vita, hijo del dictador #FidelCastro, se suicidó en #LaHabana, según confirman los medios de la dictadura cubana pic.twitter.com/6TDS9CjDwe — borisvian1 (@shababaty) February 2, 2018

Fidelito was often said to look a lot like his dad, Fidel Castro. But he didn’t talk much about his dad, he once said, because his father felt like one of the only things he had was his privacy.

He was married to Maria Victoria Barreiro, but had three children from his first marriage. Fidel Antonio Castro Smirnov is Fidelito’s son with Natalia Smirnov. He received a scholarship in 2008 to study at Spain’s National Research Council. He’s now a professor in Havana at the University of Information Science. Fidelito also had a daughter with Natalia, Mirta Maria Castro Smirnov. Mirta also studied in Spain under a scholarship. She’s now a Professor of Mathematics at the University of Seville and lives in a luxury apartment in Havana. Fidelito had a third child: Jose Raul Castro Smirnov, who is currently a graduate student.

Getty

It seemed that the older Fidelito grew, the more he resembled his father. Here’s one photo of Fidelito:

New post (Fidel Castro's eldest son 'Fidelito' commits suicide) has been published on Fashionia Walk – https://t.co/PyAnANztR0 pic.twitter.com/TN7Kilbjw3 — Fast Income Master (@fastincomemaste) February 2, 2018

And his father, Fidel:

https://t.co/LGZ2L6GgcI – BREAKING: Fidel Castro's eldest son, Fidel 'Fidelito' Castro Díaz–Balart, dies elderly 68 – 00Fast News, Latest News, Breaking News, Today News, Live News. Please Subscribe!

BREAKING: Fidel Castro's eldest son, Fidel… pic.twitter.com/fCuSqMIkxf — Warfare Web (@warfarenews) February 2, 2018

And here are some photos of Fidelito as a child:

Fidel Castro, Miriam Díaz Balart y Fidel (Fidelito) Castro Díaz Balart.

Foto: George Robert, Jr. 1956. pic.twitter.com/BYtmAbytKB — Desempolvando Cuba (@DsempolvandoQba) October 25, 2017

Fidel Castro con su hijo Fidelito y Temita Tasende en la casa de Emilio Castelar 213, colonia Polanco, septiembre de 1956. Antes del fin. pic.twitter.com/2Lo7WOMxUY — #Apolinari (@hector_apolinar) July 24, 2017

Do you think he resembled his dad?