James Lick School Health Emergency: Why Are Students Getting Sick?

A possible health emergency has drawn a large police response today at James Lick Middle School in San Francisco, California, after several students went to the hospital after ingesting a substance that made them ill. Some reports said this happened at a high school, but it was actually at the middle school. If you’ve seen helicopters and ambulances in the region, this is why. Here’s what we know so far.

Ten students between the ages of 12 and 15 became ill from an unknown substance around 1:20 p.m. local time. It’s not yet known what substance made the students sick, but was possibly drug-related, KRON 4 reported. Meanwhile, Sam Brock from NBC referred to the substance as “edibles.” A city red alert was activated and six students were treated on the scene, while five were taken to the hospital. Police believe the incident is isolated to these 10 students. Seven students have been given an all clear, two had nausea and vomiting symptoms, and one had extreme but not life-threatening symptoms, the San Francisco Fire Department shared during a press conference.

It’s not yet known exactly what the substance was, but students said there were “a number of substances” they might have consumed that could have caused the issue, KTVU reported. The reports started when one student came forward complaining of feeling sick. Nine quickly followed, and five were taken to nearby hospitals.

SF schools- one student came forward complaining of sickness, then another 9 came forward. Started at 1:20. 5 kids taken to local hospitals, 5 others being cared for on scene then will be taken to hospital. *parent have been alerted* pic.twitter.com/6o1wk2g3l2 — Sam Brock (@SamNBCBayArea) February 13, 2018

The Fire Department’s mass casualty vehicle arrived at the school in case others need to be treated. School is over for the day, KRON 4 reported.

So this bus just pulled up to James Lick Middle School in San Francisco… According to news outlets some kids allegedly ingested some type of substance causing different reactions… pic.twitter.com/0sz2srNnZe — Big Reid (@BigReidRadio) February 13, 2018

Residents were advised to avoid the area around 25th St., Noe, Clipper and Castro because of the emergency response.

This is a developing story. We will share more about what the substance was and what is happening as soon as the information is available.