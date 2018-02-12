Jamie Goforth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A 37-year-old Texas high school teacher and football coach’s wife is accused of engaging in an improper relationship with a 15-year-old student, police say.

Jamie Lynn Goforth, a teacher at Caldwell High School, turned herself in to the Burleson County Sheriff on Sunday on a charge of improper relationship between educator and student, which is a second-degree felony, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The sheriff’s office said that a warrant was issued for Goforth’s arrest on February 9, but when deputies went to locate her, they learned she had left the county. Goforth then surrendered Sunday afternoon at the Burleson County Jail, and she remained in custody Sunday night, records showed.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Goforth Is Accused of Having an ‘Improper Relationship’ With the 15-Year-Old Student That Began in October 2017

BREAKING: The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a case of an improper relationship between a teacher and a 15 yo male student at Caldwell High School. ​Arrested: Jamie Lynn Goforth, 37, of Caldwell. pic.twitter.com/MP9POVhJnA — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) February 11, 2018

Jamie Goforth is accused of having an “improper relationship” with a 15-year-old student at Caldwell High School, the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. Few details of the “relationship” have been released.

According to the sheriff’s office, school officials notified them of the alleged improper behavior on February 2 and an “investigation began immediately.” The sheriff’s office said that investigators found the teacher had been involved in the “relationship” with the teen since October 2017.

“The sheriff’s office is cooperating fully with Caldwell ISD and is continuing their investigation of this incident,” the press release said.

2. She Worked as a Science Teacher at Caldwell High School & the School District Says She Is ‘Not Currently Assigned to Duty’

Goforth worked as a science teacher at Caldwell High School, according to the district’s website. She had been teaching chemistry, integrated physics and chemistry and physics, according to the website.

“Many in our school community have heard of the arrest of Caldwell High School teacher Jamie Goforth. The incident is being addressed through the court system, and the employee is not currently assigned to duty,” the Caldwell ISD said in statement Sunday night. “The District holds all employees to a high standard of professionalism. We will monitor the matter and cooperate with any law enforcement requests throughout this legal process.”

The statement added, “Our first priority is to provide a safe learning environment for our students. Personnel matters are considered confidential, so please understand that we are unable to provide further details regarding this matter. We thank our entire community for the support of Caldwell ISD and its students.”

It is not clear how long Goforth worked at the school, or if she held any other roles with clubs or sports. She has coached athletics at previous jobs.

3. Goforth Has Been Married Since 2011 & Her Husband, Bobby Jack Goforth, Is the Athletic Director & Football Coach at Caldwell High School

Jamie Bellamy Goforth has been married since 2011 to Bobby Jack Goforth, according to a wedding website she set up.

“We got married in Lajitas, Texas…if you have never been there, it is definitely something to experience. We had a simple ceremony in the breathtaking desert mountains of the Big Bend area,” she wrote on the website. “Although we were faced with blazing temperatures…highs of around 115 degrees, we had a blast, swimming in the Lajitas pool, hiking in the Chisos Mountains, and listening to live music at the Starlight Theater in the Terlingua Ghost Town. We Can’t wait to go back…maybe not in the summer, though!”

She posted a photo at the top of a mountain after the wedding, writing, “Top of the Chisos Mountains…When we got to the top, we read our daily devotional, “My Utmost For His Highest.” The theme was ‘Trusting in God.’ Nothing happens in any particular unless God’s will is behind it, therefore you can rest in perfect confidence in Him.”

Bobby Jack Goforth is the athletic director and head football coach at Caldwell High School, according to the district’s website. Bobby Jack Goforth is a graduate of the high school and returned there in 2013 to be head coach.

“I came to Caldwell to finish my career here, settle in the area and be closer to family and those type of things. Those are things that I still feel like would be in place. I think I can go forward,” he told the BrazosSports.com in 2016 after signing a contract extension with the school district. “I kind of base everything on my faith and know that I’m going to be working where I’m supposed to be. I’m going to do the best job I can, and anything on my end that I need to improve on, I’ll be working on that.”

Bobby Jack Goforth played college football at Baylor from 1986 to 1989 as a wide receive. He was also was the head coach for six seasons at San Antonio Jay High School. He was an assistant in Katy and Mexia previously.

Jamie and Bobby Jack Goforth have two young daughters and Bobby Jack has two daughters from a previous relationship, according to her Facebook page.

4. She Previously Worked in Sales at a Car Dealership, as a Crime Scene Investigator &

as a Teacher & Coach in Other School Districts

Goforth has been a teacher off-and-on since 2000, according to her Linkedin profile. She graduated from Texas A&M University in 2001 with a biology degree.

After college, Goforth worked from 2001 to 2003 as a crime scene investigator and records manager with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, according to her Linkedin profile.

She then started a teaching career, and has worked in Tarkington, Klein, San Antonio and Caldwell.

“Instruction of upper-level biology, chemistry and physics courses, in the classroom and laboratory,” she wrote. “Coach of girl’s volleyball, basketball, softball, cross country and golf teams in various schools with a winning reputation. Served as strength and conditioning coach during the off-seasons.”

She spent some time out of teaching between 2014 and when she was hired at Caldwell High School working as a sales specialist at a local Ford dealership.

5. Goforth Is Being Held on $10,000 Bail at the Burleson County Jail & Faces Between 2 to 20 Years in Prison if Convicted

Goforth is being held on $10,000 bail at the Burleson County Jail, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. Online records showed she was still in custody Sunday night.

Goforth faces between 2 to 20 years in prison if she is convicted of improper relationship between educator and student, which is a second-degree felony, according to Texas state law.

The law states, “an employee of a public or private primary or secondary school commits an offense if the employee: engages in sexual contact, sexual intercourse, or deviate sexual intercourse with a person who is enrolled in a public or private primary or secondary school at which the employee works.”

It is not clear if Goforth has hired an attorney and she could not be reached for comment. It is also not known when she is scheduled to make her first court appearance in this case.