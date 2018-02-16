Karen McDougal: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Karen McDougal, a preschool teacher turned model, claims that she had an affair with Donald Trump. McDougal’s story was posted in a piece by The New Yorker on February 16. The New Yorker shared information that was hand-written by McDougal in a journal of sorts, that detailed a nine-month relationship that she says she had with Trump in 2006.

“McDougal told [The New Yorker writer Ronan] Farrow that her story was bought on November 4 by the National Enquirer ’s publisher American Media, Inc. for $150,000, which prevented her discussing it further,” Newsweek reports.

The document was given to the outlet by John Crawford, a friend of McDougal’s.

In the notes, McDougal, a former Playboy model, said that she met Trump at the Playboy Mansion in June of that year when Hugh Hefner threw a “pool party” for contestants on Trump’s then-reality show, The Apprentice. At the party, Trump started talking to McDougal, and the two hit it off. He eventually asked for her phone number, she claims.

She went on to write that the two ended up talking on the phone and eventually met up at The Beverly Hills Hotel. At the time, Trump was married to his current wife, Melania.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Claims Trump Offered Her Money After They Had Sex

McDougal claims that Trump invited her to join him for “dinner in a private bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel.” She detailed her experience in hand-written notes that she shared with The New Yorker.

“I was so nervous! I was into his intelligence + charm. Such a polite man. We talked for a couple hours – then, it was ‘ON!’ We got naked + had sex,” she wrote.

After the two had intercourse, McDougal claims that Trump offered to pay her.

“He offered me money. I looked at him (+ felt sad) + said, ‘No thanks – I’m not ‘that girl.’ I slept w/you because I like you – NOT for money’ – He told me ‘you are special,'” she wrote.

Their affair carried on for quite some time, as McDougal said that she would meet up with Trump whenever he was in Los Angeles. She said that Trump began bringing her to various events with him, having her pay for her travel accommodations and later reimbursing her, so that he didn’t leave a “paper trail.”

Additionally, McDougal wrote about meeting several members of Trump’s family, including his two sons Donald Jr. and Eric.

McDougal claims that she broke off their relationship in April 2007. Her friend, John Crawford, said that McDougal was feeling very guilty about her relationship with Trump, causing her to end their affair.

“She couldn’t look at herself in the mirror anymore,” he told The New Yorker.

McDougal told The New Yorker that she didn’t want to come forward with her story because she was afraid of the backlash she would receive.

“I didn’t want to influence anybody’s election. I didn’t want death threats on my head,” she told the publication. She went on to say that the #MeToo movement encouraged her to tell her story.

2. The White House Has Responded, Calling McDougal’s Claim ‘Fake News’

This isn’t the first woman to come forward claiming that she had an affair with a married Donald Trump. Much like the others, the White House has responded, denying that these stories have any validity.

“This is an old story that is just more fake news. The President says he never had a relationship with McDougal,” the White House told The New Yorker.

The McDougal story comes just two days after it was reported that Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid another woman named Stephanie Clifford (a.k.a. Stormy Daniels) $130,000. Clifford has also claimed that she had an affair with Trump in 2006.

Trump denied Clifford’s claims as well.

“This is now the second time that you are raising outlandish allegations against my client. You have attempted to perpetuate this false narrative for over a year; a narrative that has been consistently denied by all parties since at least 2011,” Cohen told the Wall Street Journal in January.

3. She Studied to Be a Teacher & Entered a Swimsuit Competition After Graduation

McDougal was born on March 23, 1971, in Indiana. When she was 9 years old, she moved to Michigan with her mom and her siblings, three older brothers and one younger sister. She attended River Valley High School where she was heavily involved in sports and the school’s music program.

After graduation, she attended Ferris State University. She obtained her degree in elementary education and went on to become a preschool teacher in Detroit, Michigan.

It was during this time that she decided to enter a swimwear contest at a local club. According to her Internet Movie Database biography, she ended up winning the contest and went on to compete in the Venus Swimwear swimsuit competition, which she also ended up winning.

Playboy photographer David Mecey ended up discovering McDougal after the competition, and offered her an opportunity that would change her life.

4. She Was a Playboy Model in the 90s & Had Her Breast Implants Removed in 2017 Due to Health Issues

In the late 90s, McDougal got an opportunity to try out for Playboy. Leaving her life in Detroit behind, she decided to go for it. She appeared in several photos and videos for the company.

In December 1997, she was chosen as Playmate of the Month. And in 1998, she was named Playmate of the Year.

McDougal was named runner-up as the sexiest Playmate of the 1990s in 2001. The winner was Pamela Anderson. You can see some of her photos here.

In a poll conducted by Ranker, McDougal is currently ranked the No. 1 hottest Playmate of the 90s.

In March 2017, McDougal had her breast implants removed as she believed her recent health issues were attributed to them. According to Radar Online, she was experiencing “thyroid issues, fatigue, and severe allergies.” She also experienced migraines and blurred vision. Things got so bad at one point that McDougal “thought she was dying.” After she had her implants removed, however, she started to feel better.

“I wasn’t dizzy, no migraines, no noise sensitivity — it felt like a miracle,” she told the outlet.

5. She’s an Actress & a Model

McDougal went on to do other modeling jobs and even broke into the acting world. Aside from being a Playboy Playmate, she’s probably most known for ‌being the first female to land the cover of Men’s Fitness Magazine.

McDougal started off her acting career with small, uncredited roles in films like Charlie’s Angels and Joe Dirt. In 2001, she landed a role in The Arena. In 2013, she was in the television series, Anger Management. According to her IMDb page, she will be in the upcoming film American Zealot, starring Demond Wilson and Cynda Williams.

According to her Instagram bio, she is currently fitness model and a columnist for OK Magazine, Star Magazine, and Radar Online. She has also done work in radio.