Moon Jae-in & Kim Yo Jong’s Handshake: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo-Jong, shook hands during the 2018 Winter Olympics ceremony in PyeongChang. The handshake was seen as a symbolic moment for two countries technically still at war.

There were 30,000 people in the stadium for the Opening Ceremony Friday night, including a North Korean cheerleading squad and thousands of Korean dancers in a performance meant to highlight the theme of unity.

The last time South Korea hosted the Olympics, in summer 1998,North Korea carried out a terrorist attack, killing 115 people on a passenger plane. Moon Jae-in has expressed desire for dialogue with North Korea and was pleased that the country sent a delegation. The handshake and any subsequent talks could be a move toward peace.

Here’s everything you need to know:

1. They Shook Hands During the Opening Ceremony, a Historic and Symbolic Moment

