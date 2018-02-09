National Pizza Day 2018: Where to Find Deals & Freebies

Pizza is one of the most popular foods in the United States. What better food to binge on while watching the world’s best athletes compete at the Winter Olympics? February 9 is National Pizza Day, and luckily there are a lot of deals and freebies to celebrate the day.

While spending time appreciating the skills of athletes from around the world, we’ll also be appreciating pizzas of all shapes and sizes. Pizza was invented in Naples, Italy around the 10th century. It has since grown to become one of the most popular foods in America.

America’s first pizzeria was called “Lombardi’s” and it was opened in New York in 1905. Since then, along with family-owned and small pizzerias, pizza chains have appeared throughout the country. Chains like Pizza Hut, Papa John’s and Domino’s have emerged.

Read on to find deals for National Pizza Day:

Pizza Patrón: Any Specialty Pizza for $5.99

Visit Pizza Patrón this National Pizza Day for a deal you can’t refuse. Across more than 90 locations, Pizza Patron is offering any specialty pizza for just $5.99. These pizzas include specials like their La Patrona and La Choriquezo, which are loaded with Chorizo sausage and fresh mozzarella.

Real Good Food Company: $10 Off

Real Good Food Company is offering $10 off your order of their Real Good Pizzas on National Pizza Day. Use the promo code PIZZA when you place your order online here. Real Good Pizza uses parmesan chicken crust instead of a flour, corn or rice base. The pizza is available in 4 varieties: Personal, Large, Personal Breakfast and Large Breakfast. The pizzas are available at more than 5,000 stores nation-wide.

Baskin-Robbins: Free Samples

Baskin-Robbins is introducing Sweetheart Polar Pizza Ice Cream Treats, and they’ll be offering free samples from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on National Pizza day. The treat is amde with a heart-shaped Double-Fudge Brownie crust topped with Love Potion #31 Ice Cream, fudge brownie pieces, marshmallow topping and festive heart quins.

California Pizza Kitchen: Healthier Options

In order to celebrate National Pizza Day, California Pizza Kitchen will be offering free upgrades to a healthier crust for all patrons. Instead of bread, California Pizza Kitchen will offer caulilflower crust as an option. The new crust is available at all U.S. locations excluding those in airports, stadiums and college campuses. The substitution will be complimentary through February 9, but it will cost an extra $2.50 for an upgrade after that.

Other Deals

Domino’s: Choose 2 for $5.99 each on select menu items.

Giordanos: Use promo code “deepdish” to take $5 off orders of $25 or more at participating locations.

Little Caesars: Get extra pepperoni and cheese for only $1 when you upgrade to the “EXTRAMOSTBESTEST” at participating locations.

Papa John’s: Save 40 percent off an online order with coupon code “40PIZZA”

Round Table: Purchase any Pepsi product from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and get a free personal pan pizza at participating locations.