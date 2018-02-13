Paul Bauer: A Tribute to the Chicago Police Commander

Police photo

Paul Bauer was identified as the off-duty Chicago police commander who was shot by an assailant at the Thompson Center in the downtown Chicago Loop. The Chicago Tribune is reporting that Bauer has died.

Bauer was 53 and commanded the near north district. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was close to tears as he announced Bauer’s death. “It’s a difficult day for us, but we’ll get through it,” he said in a press conference.

Commander Paul Bauer identitied as the Chicago police officer shot and killed near the Thompson Center. pic.twitter.com/LqaBR5oIUy — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) February 13, 2018

The suspect was arrested at the scene. WGN-TV anchor Ben Bradley tweeted, “Source says Chicago police officer who was shot at the Thompson Center is a high ranking member of the department. He was rushed to the hospital.” A suspect is in custody and a gun was recovered, Johnson said.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Bauer, a 31-Year Veteran of the CPD, Was ‘Senselessly Murdered’

Police arrest armed suspect near Thompson Center downtown. Fire Department officials confirm an off-duty CPD officer was shot. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/7vZRSiSlx5 — Wendy Widom (@wendywidom) February 13, 2018

Chicago police confirmed Bauer’s death and said he was “senselessly murdered.”

“18th Dist Cmdr. Paul Bauer – a 31 year veteran of the CPD – was senselessly murdered today while safeguarding Chicago. Cmdr. Bauer was assisting officers in apprehending a suspicious person when he was fatally shot. Person of interest is in custody,” police wrote. The Chicago Tribune reported that Bauer had worked “all across the city” during his career, from the south to the near north side.

Early on, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted out some sketchy details on the incident. “UPDATE – CPD officer assisting a tactical team and was shot by assailant. Transported to Northwest Hospital. Updates to follow,” he wrote.

Guglieli also tweeted, “Shooting – Thompson center. CPD member shot. Transported to area hospital. Superintendent Johnson and command staff en route. Updates to follow.”

The police superintendent then confirmed the tragic news that Bauer had died. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said in a news conference that Bauer was shot multiple times.

The officer was reportedly shot four times in a stairwell at the Thompson Center.

2. Paul Bauer Was Previously in Charge of the Mounted Patrol Unit & Rose Through the Department’s Ranks

BREAKING: Source says Chicago police officer who was shot at the Thompson Center is a high ranking member of the department. He was rushed to the hospital. Suspect in custody. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/coFNS6DPdn — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) February 13, 2018

Bauer held a series of positions with the Chicago Police Department, including as head of the mounted patrol unit. “He was in charge of the mounted unit in 2013 when the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup. Officers on 30 horses kept control of the streets in Wrigleyville after people broke down police barricades,” reported Fox 32.

People near the scene told CBS Local that it was a chaotic and frightening moment. “They actually had us locked in Walgreens,” one witness said to CBS. “They taped it off, so we couldn’t get out. Just for a minute, and then they all hopped in their cop cars, and they all went south on Clark.”

3. Bauer Was Assisting a Tactical Team & Helping Fellow Officers When Shot

BREAKING: A high-ranking Chicago Police officer was shot fatally Tuesday afternoon near the Thompson Center downtown. https://t.co/n9aIgoTmxw pic.twitter.com/53TqOS3pPQ — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) February 13, 2018

According to CBS Local, the shot officer “was assisting a tactical team at the time, and was shot by an assailant.” According to the Tribune, the officer was shot when responding to a robbery call.

However, in the news conference, Johnson revealed that Bauer was at the Thompson Center for a training session when “a man started running from tactical officers who had tried to stop him for questioning… The officers radioed a description that the commander heard.” Johnson then confronted the man and was shot.

4. The Police Superintendent Wrote That the Department Had Suffered a Tragedy ‘That Is Difficult to Comprehend’

BREAKING: A Chicago Police officer has been shot inside the Thompson Center in Chicago's Loop… https://t.co/4su2BVkIh0 pic.twitter.com/PfGjtXVtjv — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) February 13, 2018

Chicago’s Police Superintendent sent out an email to the department that confirmed the tragedy. According to the Chicago Tribune, it read, “Today, our department suffered a tragedy that it is difficult to comprehend. This afternoon, a CPD commander was shot while assisting fellow officers. Information is still coming in at this time, but I wanted you to know as soon as possible. We will provide additional details as they come. Please take the time to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Stay safe.”

The hearts of every Chicagoan are heavy as we mourn the loss of Commander Paul Bauer. Commander Bauer stood for the highest ideals of our police department & our city—to serve & protect the people of Chicago. I ask every Chicagoan to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/b2lb52fNzZ — Mayor Rahm Emanuel (@ChicagosMayor) February 13, 2018

The mayor paid tribute to Bauer, saying in a statement, “His death is a tragic reminder of the dangerous duty the men and women of our police department accept to ensure the safety of us all.”

5. Bauer Volunteered for Charity Efforts to Help Fallen Officers

The Chicago police officer was assisting a tactical team at or near the Thompson Center when he was shot by an attacker, a police spokesman said https://t.co/AJ90EUeHDy pic.twitter.com/7GRKiX0zzn — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) February 13, 2018

Bauer was known as a person who gave back, working on charity efforts, including those remembering fallen police officers. “Bauer was involved with the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, which assists the families of fallen and injured officers,” reported Fox 32. “He helped with the Horses of Honor project.” That project involved the creation of statues of horses that were almost all named for fallen officers, according to the television station.

Noreen Janko told The Chicago Tribune that she heard about five shots, “and then the stairs there to the pedway, I think they have the guy cornered because they lock those doors down there. So they took him with shackles and then they put him in the squad. Then the ambulance came, about five minutes (later) they brought out a guy who was shot. He was on the stretcher, there was blood and they were doing (CPR).”