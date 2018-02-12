Roger Gilbert Jr.: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The chief of a volunteer fire department in Pennsylvania is a convicted child molester and registered sex offender and the town’s mayor is standing by him despite his past.

Roger Gilbert Jr., 43, has been the fire chief of Spartansburg Volunteer Fire and Ambulance since at least 2016, and was recently re-elected to the position even though town officials and his fellow volunteers knew about his conviction for raping a 4-year-old girl, KDKA-TV reports. He has been with the department since 2010. The chief position is unpaid.

Questions were first raised about Gilbert when the local newspaper, The Corry Journal, spoke to the victim’s mother who was shocked and outraged to learn that he is in a position of authority in a town just miles away from where her daughter was sexually abused in 2000.

Gilbert pleaded guilty to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, a felony, in 2001 and two other charges, indecent assault of a person under 13 and corruption of minors, both misdemeanors, were dropped, court records show. He was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison. He is listed on the state’s Megan Law website.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Gilbert Was Paroled After Serving 6 Years in Prison, but Then Was Sent Back After Violating His Release by Interacting With Minor Children

Roger Gilbert was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with a minimum of five to be served, according to Pennsylvania court records. He was arrested in November 2000. The incidents that led to his arrest occurred in September 2000, according to the Megan Law’s website.

Gilbert pleaded no contest to the felony charge of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child in May 2001 and two misdemeanor charges were dropped by prosecutors. Erie County Judge Stephanie Domitrovich sentenced Gilbert on August 7, 2001, to serve 5 to 10 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 5 years for being a “sexually violent predator,” court records show. He also received 10 years of probation.

According to The Corry Journal, an investigation found that Gilbert had forced the 4-year-old victim to perform oral sex on him.

After serving six years of his sentence, Gilbert was released on parole, court records show. He then returned to prison in 2007 to complete the remainder of his sentence after it was found that he had been interacting with minor children, according to The Corry Journal.

2. The Victim’s Mother Says Gilbert ‘Can’t Be Trusted Because He Is a Child Molester’

The victim’s mother told The Corry Journal that she thinks public safety is being put at risk by allowing Gilbert to be fire chief.

“They are just sweeping this under the rug,” she told the newspaper. “They are putting other lives at stake by allowing him to be in this position. Children look up to and trust firefighters. He can’t be trusted because he is a child molester.”

“She was 4,” the victim’s mother told the newspaper. “This man cannot be trusted. He should not be allowed to have certain rights for what he did. He thinks he served his time, but my daughter has to with a situation she didn’t ask for for the rest of her life. As fire chief, this man interacts with children. If you were in an accident, would you want this man working on your child?”

3. Spartansburg’s Mayor Says She Doesn’t Know Why the Victim’s Mother ‘Won’t Drop This’

Spartansburg Mayor Ann Louise Wagner told The Corry Journal that she and other members of the community are aware that Gilbert is a sex offender.

“I support the fire department and their decision to have him as chief. The firemen have always elected their own officers and that’s how it’s always been done. We don’t question their decisions,” she told the newspaper. “We have never stepped on their toes before and I am not going to do it now. He has been with our department since 2010 and just elected to his second term (as chief).”

She added, “I think we are making this into something that it isn’t. I don’t know why she (the victim’s mother) won’t drop this.”

Wagner did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Heavy.

4. Gilbert Says the Crime Was ’20 Years Ago’ & He Has ‘Changed’ His Life ‘for the Better’

Roger Gilbert told The Corry Journal that he the molestation he was convicted of occurred 20 years ago and says it has never happened again.

“You know, the story you are telling kids is once you make a mistake, you will be punished for the rest of your life,” Gilbert told the newspaper. “I’ve changed my life for the better. Every day I get up and try to do good. The mayor has assured me, along with the fire department, that they want me to continue as fire chief.”

He added, “I have to live with this my whole life. I spend every day helping people.”

According to state law, Gilbert will remain a tier 3 sex offender for the rest of his life. He must have new photos taken every 90 days and register his address with the state police. That information is displayed on the state’s Megan’s Law website.

He works at NAPA Auto Parts in Waterford, Pennsylvania, according to the sex offender registry. He also lists the municipality of Spartansburg as his employer, with the fire house as his employer’s address. The position is unpaid.

Gilbert did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Heavy.

5. The Volunteer Fire Department’s Website in the Town of About 300 Says

Spartansburg is a town of about 300 in Western Pennsylvania.

“A rural community at the northeastern corner of Crawford County, NW PA, we’ve been around since the 1800’s, and continue to be an active, friendly community,” the town’s website says. “As you visit us through our website, you will find links to our businesses, history and attractions. Get to know us here, but please get to know us better by visiting us in person.”

Roger Gilbert Jr. is listed as Chief-1 on the fire department’s website. The volunteer department has three other chiefs, two lieutenants and two other officers. A president, vice president, secretary and treasurer are also elected.

The department’s website says that its members must undergo a criminal background check.

“All residents of Spartansburg and vicinity, regardless of age, creed, sex, color, handicap, disability, national origin, or membership in another fire department are eligible for membership providing they are at least eighteen years of age and the results of an Act 34 criminal background check are returned with satisfactory information,” the website states.

Pennsylvania State Police said that each department and municipality is able to set its own rules as to whether sex offenders can be hired or serve in an elected office.

Other officers with the Spartansburg department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Heavy.

“They need to adjust the bylaws of the fire department if they don’t already have one,” Gilbert’s victim’s mother told The Corry Journal. “They are just burying their heads in the sand.”