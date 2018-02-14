Douglas High School Shooting Suspect: Photos of Arrest in Parkland, Florida

Google Maps

The person who is suspected of shooting up to 20 to 50 people at Stoneman Douglas High School is in custody. Witnesses reported the gunman was wearing a red shirt, and police were seen handcuffing a person in a red shirt. CBS reporters on the scene heard law enforcement say the suspect might be in custody, and this was later confirmed by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. These are photos that have been seen of the suspect so far. None appear to show the person’s face.

#BREAKING #StonemanShooting person in red shirt handcuffed by police. Not known if this is suspected gunman. pic.twitter.com/sYiYDVCLEI — Sandra Mitchell (@CBSLAsandra) February 14, 2018

Florida Senator Bill Nelson said on Fox News that there have been “many deaths” at the school as a result of the shooting. The exact number of people who died or were injured is not yet known. Reports ranged from 20 to 50 injured. The shooting is being treated as a mass casualty incident. The shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m., and an hour later the shooter wasn’t in custody yet. The shooting happened close to dismissal. While police were searching for the gunman, students were kept on lockdown and asked to stay calm and remain in barricaded rooms.

WSVN/Screengrab The suspect is taken into custody outside of a home. The suspect is taken into custody outside of a home.

Students who were in the school shared updates about their situation on Twitter. One parent, Jay Golden, said his daughter was crying and texting him that she was OK.

UPDATE: Authorities have taken a subject into police custody in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School pic.twitter.com/zhtXPDAjhE — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 14, 2018

Parents were asked to stay away from the school. The Coral Springs Police tweeted, “Worried parents of Douglas HS students, while this is Parkland scene (handled by BSO) we are assisting. We understand you are worried for your children (and nearby Middle School children, which was put on lock down as a precaution). Police are working an active shooter scene, and ask that if you are in touch with your student you ask that they remain calm and barricaded until police come to their room, this is for everyone’s safety. Do NOT call our 911 or non-emergency number unless it is an emergency.”

#StonemanDouglasHighSchool SUSPECTED gunman has been taken to hospital by ambulance #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/Ik29sCWDZl — Sandra Mitchell (@CBSLAsandra) February 14, 2018

There is no evidence of multiple shooters.

Broward School Supt. Robert Runcie says there's no evidence of multiple shooters pic.twitter.com/lKyqXAMzvx — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 14, 2018

About 2,900 students attend the high school. There have been at least 12 shootings on school property in the United States in 2018 so far.

This is a developing story.