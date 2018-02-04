Super Bowl LII: Where to Find Food Deals & Freebies

Super Bowl parties and festivities can be expensive, whether the plan is to go out or stay at home with food and snacks. Plenty of restaurants and bars have specials for the big game.

We’ve rounded up the specials so you don’t have to go looking for them yourself. If you’re hoping to pig out on pizza and buffalo wings, you might be searching around for a deal or two before deciding what to get for the big day.

There is good news, both large and small deals are available for Super Bowl fans or people who just want to watch the commercials.

Read on to find out where to find deals on Super Bowl Sunday.

Pizza Hut: Possible Free Pizza

Pizza Hut is offering a conditional deal for the big game. If a touchdown is scored within the first 14 seconds of the game, you get a free medium two-topping pizza. You have to have downloaded the Hut Rewards app before kick-off. The offer can be claimed anytime between February 8 and 11.

Domino’s: Meal Deals

On the big day, Domino’s is keeping their “choose any two or more for $5.99 each” alive. The chain also offers 2 medium 1-topping pizzas, cinnamon bread twists, 16-piece parmesan bread bites and a Coca-Cola 2 liter all for $19.99.

Pizza Patrón: Meal Deals

Pizza Patrón is offering a meal deal to compete with the best. The special comes in at $16.99 and includes 2 large pizzas and one 2-liter Pepsi product.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: 20% Off

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is offering 20% off take out and delivery orders when you enter the promo code “BIGGAME” at checkout online or through the mobile app. This offer is good through February 4.

PQD: Buy One, Get One

PQD is offering buy one, get one free on tender platters on Super Bowl Sunday. The offer is good in locations in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Texas. Some locations are also offering a 25 tenders, get 10 free deal in certain locations.

El Pollo Loco: 20% Off

El Pollo Loco, the Mexican food chain, is offering coupons valid through February 4 for 20% off large catering meals. They are also offering coupons for $5 off a 12-piece family meal on their website. The coupons are available here.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Delivery

Outback Steakhouse is offering free delivery with the purchase of 2 or more platters at Outback. Use the code “GAMEDAY” when you order online to take advantage of the offer. Delivery starts at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Other Deals

Papa John’s is offering a free pizza with an order of $15 or more.

Little Caesar’s is offering large classic pepperoni pizza for only $5.

Toppers Pizza is offering a free pizza for all Uber and Lyft drivers.

Buffalo Wings & Rings is offering a free reusable insulated bag with your order of 40 wings or more.

Hungry Howie’s has an offer available today; if you use the promo code MEDIUM1 and buy 1 large pizza, you’ll get a second medium pizza for $1.

White Castle is offering 20 original sliders for $10 when you order online until February 10.