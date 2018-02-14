Valentine’s Day 2018: Where to Find Food Deals & Freebies

Feelings vary greatly when it comes to Valentine’s day. Whether it be your favorite day of the year, your least favorite day of the year or if it falls somewhere in between, there’s a good chance that you’ll still be looking for some food specials for the holiday.

There may be even more good news for food lover’s this Valentine’s day. While some restaurants are offering specials on dinners for 2, there are plenty of restaurants that cater deals to single people. Even some of the buy one, get one specials could be redeemed by one person.

Unfortunately, if you’re a chocolate or candy lover, there aren’t many food specials out there on Valentine’s Day. On the bright side, once February 15th rolls around, the chocolate and candy specials will flood stores with their Valentine’s clearance sales.

Read on to learn where to find food specials for Valentine’s day 2018.

Auntie Anne’s: Free Pretzel

Who are you asking to be YOUR Valentine? Why knot share your love on Feb 14th. pic.twitter.com/pXL4tby4dy — Auntie Anne's (@AuntieAnnes) February 11, 2018

Auntie Anne’s is offering up free pretzels in honor of Valentine’s day. On February 14th, if you buy one heart-shaped pretzel at Auntie Anne’s, you get one free. The pretzels come in 2 different flavors. Choose sweet and go with the cinnamon sugar, or choose savory and go with the original pretzel. In order to get the deal, you have to download Auntie Anne’s app.

California Pizza Kitchen: Meal Deal

California Pizza Kitchen is offering a dinner for 2 deal on Valentine’s day. The offer is good from February 14 to February 18. The dinner includes 1 appetizer, 2 entrees and 1 dessert and costs $35. The offer is valid at participating locations and does not include the entire menu. The full menu and deal details can be found here.

Firehouse Subs: Free Dessert

Cookies don't care if you forgot to make a reservation. pic.twitter.com/j3fL0LGKh5 — Firehouse Subs (@FirehouseSubs) February 13, 2018

Firehouse Subs is offering a deal good only on February 14. The deal is one free dessert when you print off this coupon. You must present the offer to redeem, and it is only valid at participating locations.

Olive Garden: Meal Deal for 2

Tag your ride or die that deserves allllll the carbs for #GalentinesDay. 👯 pic.twitter.com/McjOTgfJAi — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) February 13, 2018

Olive Garden has a special carry-out deal for the holiday. The offer is only available on carry-out orders for a limited time. For $35, the offer includes soup or salad, breadsticks, dipping sauce, a shareable entree for 2 and a dessert to share. Online ordering and offer details are available at Olive Garden’s website.

Qdoba: Buy One, Get One

It's that time of year again. Get ready to celebrate your love of QDOBA and @nokidhungry on Valentine's Day. #QDOBAforAKiss pic.twitter.com/14Xga1csNk — Qdoba (@qdoba) February 1, 2018

Qdoba is encouraging guests to share the love this Valentine’s day. As has become tradition, Qdoba is offering buy one, get one free entrees when guests share a kiss with “a significant other, family member, friend or willing stranger” at checkout. Qdoba encourages creativity with the kisses, stating that kissing a picture of your significant other or your favorite celebrity crush counts. It’ll even count if you kiss yourself. The promo is valid only at participating locations. The promotion runs until February 28, 2018.

Other Deals

Don Pablo’s is offering a fajita dinner for two for 24.99 from the 14th through the 18th.

Joe’s Crab Shack is offering a 3-course dinner for $35.

Max and Erma’s is offering a 3-course menu for $29.

Chuck E. Cheese’s is offering a free brownie square between 6 and 8 p.m. on February 14.

Domino’s Pizza is offering 2 or more items for $5.99 each when you buy from their special menu.