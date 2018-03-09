Angel Ryan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Angel Ryan, whose porn stage name is Jessica Drake, accused then-candidate Donald Trump of inappropriate sexual contact in 2016 after the release of the Access Hollywood tape. Based on the court documents filed by Stormy Daniel’s lawyer Micheal Arenatti earlier this week, Ryan is named in the ‘Hush Agreement’ as one of four people Daniel’s told about her and Trump’s 2006-2007 affair. The four people were named has having “confidential information” about Trump and Daniels’ relationship. Daniels’ real name is Stephanie Clifford. In the non-disclosure agreement that she and Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen signed – which Trump did not – she is known with the alias Peggy Peterson (PP) and Trump’s alias is David Dennison (DD).

Ryan accused Trump of having made unwanted sexual advances in a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred a month before the presidential election at the same time Daniels was preparing to come forward following the Access Hollywood tape when stopped by Trump and his lawyer Cohen and signed the be-quiet agreement. Problem is, DD or Trump never signed it.

“When we entered the room he grabbed each of us tightly in a hug and kissed each one of us without asking permission,” Ryan said during a news event with Allred. Trump denied knowing Ryan at the time but she is named in the ‘Confidential Settlement Agreement and Mutual Release; Assignment of Copyright and Non-Disparagement Agreement.’ In other words, Trump said he did not know Ryan, adult film stage name Jessica Drake, then but days later, her name appeared in the ‘Hush Agreement’ between Trump, Daniels and Trump’s lawyer Cohen.

What you need to know about Ryan, aka Jessica Drake:

1. Jessica Drake/Angel Ryan Accused President Donald Trump, Then Candidate Trump, of Inappropriate Sexual Conduct

Allred said “Donald Trump said that he will sue all the women that have come forward to accuse him of inappropriate sexual contact with him. If Mr. Trump thought that such bullying tactics would silence his accusers and prevent other women from coming forward, he will he will be sorely disappointed.”

Drake read from prepared remarks at the press conference.

“[Trump] flirted with me and invited me to walk along the golf course with him, which I did. During that time, he asked me for my phone number, which I gave to him. Later that evening, he invited me to his room. I said I didn’t feel right going alone, so two other women came with me…” She then described Trump grabbing and kissing her and the other women, adding Trump was wearing pajamas. Trump asked her about being her career as a porn film star and director and requested details about how porn shoots work and “he also asked about our personal relationships and whether we were married or single. We answered his questions; it felt like an interview.” About 30 minutes later, the women left Trump’s suite. But that wasn’t the last she heard from Trump.

2. Angel Ryan Is Porn Star Jessica Drake

With 275,000 followers on Instagram, Drake is a widely known adult film performer and director. She also has another porn aka but it’s not safe for work.

press pause. A post shared by jessica drake™ (@jessicadrake) on Feb 28, 2018 at 10:51pm PST

She began her career posing on Playboy TV. The 44-year-old Texan made her first porn film in 1999 and then signed with Sin City adult film studio and started writing porn film screenplays. In 2005, she won an industry award for best actress for a film called ‘Fluff & Fold.’ The film also starred Randy Spears, a porn legend for his ability to do pornographic comedy.

Drake is also the subject of porn film industry gossip and was recently featured in Maxim magazine.

3. Jessica Drake, AKA Angel Ryan, Had a Non-Disclosure Agreement With Trump

In January it was reported that Drake/Ryan already had a hush contract with Trump. There was a bit of back-and-forth in a matter of days: first her publicist said she had an NDA and couldn’t talk. Then Allred provided him with a statement that he didn’t know if there actually was an NDA.

Drake is not a Trump supporter and posted #NotMyPresident in this Instagram post from December of 2016.

4. Drake/Ryan Said Trump Offered Her Use of a Private Jet & $10,000 For Sex

In a 2016 statement, Drake said Trumps alleged behavior “… is not acceptable behavior for anyone — much less a presidential candidate. His words and actions are a huge testament to his character — that of uncontrollable misogyny, entitlement and being a sexual assault apologist.”

Drake said after she left Trump’s room and returned to her own, she got a call from a man on Trump’s behalf. “He said Donald wanted me to come back upstairs to his suite. I indicated I did not wish to return. Then Trump himself called Drake and asked her to come to his hotel room again for dinner and a party; she declined. She said Trump then asked, “What do you want? How much?” She said she didn’t want to go to his room. Then received another call with an offer of $10,000. She said she told Trump she had to go to work, “as an excuse” so he’d stop calling. She was offered use of his private jet to return to Los Angeles for work but only if she came upstairs to his room first. She declined.

5. Drake/Ryan Is One of Up to 20 Women Who Have Accuse Trump of Sexual Misconduct; Trump Said They’re ‘Lying’

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has said repeatedly that President Trump insists all the women are lying.

“Donald Trump's official position, as his spokeswoman Sarah Sanders recently clarified in a White House press briefing, is that the 20 women accusing him of assault and harassment are lying.” Well, someone is lying, but it’s not those 20 women. https://t.co/XzTTlBrqaR — Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) December 2, 2017

Trump said in an impromptu briefing in October of 2017, “All I can say is it’s totally fake news. It’s just fake. It’s fake,” he said. “It’s made-up stuff, and it’s disgraceful what happens. But that’s [what] happens in the world of politics.”