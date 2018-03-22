Austin Med Spa & Mark Conditt: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

An employee of Austin Med Spa was the target of one of Mark Conditt’s FedEx packages, employees have said. The target’s mother, Anita Ward, spoke to the Statesman about the revelation. After Mark Conditt, the suspected Austin bomber, died, police also found a list of future targets that included individuals and residences. All the homes and locations were cleared of suspicious packages. Austin residents have been wondering who the targets of the FedEx packages and the future list were, as it might shed light on the bomber’s motives. His first two targets were connected to prominent black activists in the Austin community. The latest target has left officials a little more confused about his motives. Here’s what you need to know about Mark Conditt’s new target and Austin Med Spa.

1. A Bomb at a FedEx Facility in Austin Was Addressed to an Austin Med Spa Employee

On Tuesday March 20, two bombs were found at separate locations that had both been mailed from a FedEx dropoff on 5601 Brodie Lane. The first bomb exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz while it was on a conveyor belt, leaving one employee with minor injuries. The second bomb was discovered at another FedEx facility in Austin near the airport before exploding. Authorities were able to detonate the bomb in a controlled manner. This is the bomb that was addressed to an employee of the downtown Austin Med Spa, which has been part of the Austin community for over a decade.

2. Mark Conditt Had No Known Connection to the Austin Med Spa Target & He Wasn’t a Customer

Anita Ward works at Med Spa as a nurse, along with her daughter who is also an employee. She did not want her daughter named when she spoke to the Austin American Statesman. She said that FBI agents and Austin police told her Tuesday morning that her daughter was the intended recipient of the bomb.

She said the whole thing was confusing, because her daughter did not know Mark Conditt personally. Ward did not mention having any ties to the black activists or the Austin Urban League, which many thought may have been the focus of the first two bombs. She said her daughter attends Austin Community College, but she wasn’t going there from 2010 to 2012 when Conditt was there.

“We’ve been trying to just keep it in the down low just for the FBI and police. All of us here are just very thankful for the FBI and police and the work they’ve been doing,” she said, adding that they have a lot of unanswered questions.

Anita Ward is a registered nurse with more than 23 years of experience, according to her bio on the spa’s website. Anita is certified in Advanced Ultherapy and performs laser, skin care, and body shaping treatments. Her background in nursing includes labor and delivery, newborn care, and dermatology. She’s a native of Idaho and has four grown children and two grand children.

The spa’s owner, Suzette Smith, said that Conditt did not look familiar to anyone who works at the spa, and he was not a customer.

3. Austin Med Spa Is a Small Boutique Spa in Downtown Austin

Austin Med Spa is a relatively small spa, with five employees and a medical director, according to its website. The spa’s homepage discusses offering solutions specifically for women and offers to remove tattoos. It’s located in downtown Austin on 6th street and has recently relocated, according to the website. Services at the spa include skin care treatments, laser treatments, injectables and fillers for fine lines and wrinkles, ultherapy for lifting eyebrows and chins, microneedling, fat reduction, cellulite reduction, leg vein treatment, and laser hair removal. They also offer hormone therapy, B12 shots, and labs to test hormone levels in-house.

4. The Spa Has Positive Ratings Online

The spa also appears to have a very positive reputation in the community. On Yelp, it’s rated with 5 stars for 35 reviews. In fact, the lowest rated review is 4 stars. One person named Mark left a review, but their name was Mark M., and they appeared happy with their service. Even the 10 filtered reviews are still all five stars.

A MedSpa refers to a spa that offers medical grade aesthetic procedures.

5. In His Confession Video, Conditt Threatened to Blow Up a McDonald’s If the Police Closed in on Him

Austin Community College releases student ID photo of Austin bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt, and additional information about his schooling at ACC. #AustinBombings #MarkAnthonyConditt @News4SA @KABBFOX29 pic.twitter.com/fZBsKh6KQ1 — Melissa Vega (@melissamvega) March 21, 2018

Despite leaving a 25-minute confession video, Conditt’s motives still aren’t known, police have said. This is one of the reasons why so many people are interested in knowing who his next intended targets are. During a press conference about the confession video, Interim Police Chief Brian Manley said the video gave no clues about Conditt’s motives. He said that Conditt didn’t mention anything about terrorism or anything about hate. He said the video only revealed “the outcry of a very challenged young man talking about challenges in his personal life that led him to this point.” Many have misinterpreted this statement as Manley making excuses for Conditt. But the statement was actually addressing reporters’ questions about Conditt’s motives, and explaining that Conditt only talked about personal challenges during his video, and explained his bombs in detail, without sharing if he was targeting anyone or any group specifically.

Sources brief on the video did say that Conditt said in his recording: “I wish I were sorry, but I am not.” He described himself as a psychopath and said that if he thought police were closing in on him, he would go to a crowded McDonald’s and blow himself up. He said he thought he had been disturbed since he was a child. He didn’t say much about the victims, except recognizing that he had hurt people.

The police have not released the video.